Live Test cricket score India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3

Pune: India will have to pull off a miracle to save the Test as Steve Smith-led Australia aim to take firm control of the opening Test on Day 3 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks. If they continue to drop catches like they did on Day 2, it will further reduce whatever chances India have to save the Test.

India were crashed out for 105 as Steve O’Keefe dismantled the Indian innings with six-wicket haul. Australia, who had secured 155-run lead, then consolidated their position as they scored 143 runs (4/143) to take their lead to 298 runs.