 Live score| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: Murali Vijay departs, India lose second wicket
 
Live score| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: Murali Vijay departs, India lose second wicket

Published Jan 24, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Score after 15 overs, Ind 20-2: Kohli 11(31)*, Cheteshwar Pujara 0 (45)*, Philander 7-6-1-1
 Kagiso Rabada along with South Africa team celebrates fall of Murali Vijay's wicket (Photo: BCCI)

Preview

 

Johannesburg: The Test series may have been decided with South Africa comprehensively beating India at Cape Town and Centurion, but the third and the final Test match, which will take place at Wanderers on Wednesday, will be important for both the teams as the no 1 spot is up for grabs. 

Team India will look to field all pace attack on Wanderers pitch that will provide help to pace bowlers. With Rohit Sharma failing to score runs with the bat, Ajinkya Rahane might get look in in today's match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was left out in the last game is also expected to comeback in the side.

Meanwhile South Africa will look to make a clean sweep after all round performance in the first two test matches.  Looking at the nature of the pitch South Africa will also look to include one more pacer in the side to make things more difficult for India batsmen.Vernon Philander who is playing his 50th Test will look to do maximum in the early stages of the match as Indian batsmen have failed to deal with pace and bounce generated by the bowlers. 

What time does the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 pm IST

Where can you watch the match?

The match can be seen on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary). The match can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

 

India 19-2 after 14 overs:

South African bowlers have been spot on with their line and length. Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay once again failed to provide good start. Both the batsmen were all over the place as they came close to edging the ball behind the stumps number of times.

South Africa finally got the breakthrough as Philander got rid of KL Rahul caught by wicket-keeper de Kock behind the stumps. A very disappointing series for the Karnataka batsman. Vijay also failed to get going, edging the ball straight to wicket-keeper off Rabada’s bowling.

India 13-2 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Murali Vijay departs, Rabada strikes for South Africa. India lose their second wicket. Fuller length outside off stump, Vijay goes for drive without much movement of his feet . The ball takes edge and goes straight into hands of wicket-keeper

Close call for Cheteshwar Pujara, the inswinging ball hit  him on the front pad and Philander appealed for LBW. Faf du Plessis goes for review. The ball will be clipping the top of the leg stump. The decision stays , but South Africa lose their review

India 7-1 after 4 overs:

WICKET! KL Rahul departs, India lose their first wicket. Philander strikes in hi second over. The ball came back sharply and found inside edge of Rahul's bat and goes straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat again. There are two changes in the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane replaces Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for R Ashwin as India go  out with all pace attack.

South Africa has made just one change Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj

Teams

Tags: south africa vs india, faf du plessis, virat kohli, live score
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg


