Live| WI vs Ind: India make steady start after put into bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
India: 23-0 from 5 overs. Ajinkya Rahane: 4, Shikhar Dhawan: 17
Team India will be missing the services of two key players, in the form of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AP)
India: 3-0 from 1 over

Holder gets the proceedings underway with a wide, as the two India openers pick up a single each in the first over, to get off the mark.

Ajinkya Rahane comes out to take guard with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, while Jason holder gets ready to bowl the first over.

Virat Kohli has handed chinaman Kuldeep Yadav his first ODI cap.

Jason Holder wins the toss, and decides to bowl first.

Preview: Virat Kohli and co are all set to redeem themselves after suffering a heavy defeat against arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, as they take on West Indies, in the first of the five ODIs, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, on Friday.

The Indian cricket team has been shrouded in controversy of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift, as the latter stepped down as the Team India head coach after the end of the Champions Trophy.

However, Kohli and his men will be looking to turn things around from the disappointment of the Champions Trophy in the Caribbean islands, in the five ODI and one T20I series.

However, Team India will be missing the services of two key players, in the form of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom have been rested for the series.

Teams:

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Tags: virat kohli, west indies vs india, jason holder

 




