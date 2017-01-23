Sports, Cricket

Spending time with Mahendra Singh Dhoni has helped, says Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his transformation as a batsman.
Jadhav won the man-of-the-series award for scoring 232 runs in the three-match series. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Kedar Jadhav failed to take India to victory in the third and final ODI against England in Kolkata, but the batsman has been India’s find of the series.

Jadhav’s brilliant 90 off 75 balls took India within the touching distance of the steep target 322. With 16 runs needing in the final over, the batsman hit a six and four off the first two deliveries before falling to Chris Woakes.

India might have lost the match, but Jadhav has emerged as a batsman on whom India rely upon.

"I was planning to play all six balls, I knew if I could do that the bowler will be under pressure. Just that the ball I got out to, I was not in position to hit the big shot, I was still moving and that is why I mistimed," Jadhav said after the match.

Asked about his cool and calm demeanour under pressure, the Maharashtra batsman credited MS Dhoni for his transformation.

"The thing is, since the time I came in the team, I've been spending a lot of time with Dhoni and it has helped me deal with situations calmly."

“I would have been more happy if we would have won this game but I am satisfied with what I have done in this series. I can still improve."

Jadhav won the man-of-the-series award for scoring 232 runs in the three-match series.

Tags: india vs england, kedar jadhav, ms dhoni
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

