Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep

Published Jan 22, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Live Score, India vs England: Virat Kohli-led India eager to cash in on England's troubles at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata: India will be high on confidence heading into the third and final ODI against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be eyeing a clean sweep in the series.

On the other hand, England will be looking to make comeback and finally win a match on their tour to India. The visiting team will be ruing the fact that they failed to win a single ODI in the series despite scoring 350-plus totals in both the ODIs.

The major concern for England are their inability to restrict India to a small total. English bowlers did cause trouble to India batsmen in both the ODIs as India were reduced to 63/4 in Pune and 25/3 in Cuttack but then they allowed Indian middle order to get away with big scores as India posted mammoth totals in both the ODIs.

Captain Virat Kohli will be hoping for a much better performance from his bowlers this time around after they allowed the opposition to score over 300 runs in both the ODIs. Another concern for India is the opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, both the openers have failed to perform in the series. Ajinkya Rahane might get the nod ahead of Dhawan.

England opener Alex Hales is ruled out of the third ODI and the upcoming T20 series due to a hand injury, the batsman is most likely to be replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes

