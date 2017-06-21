Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

London: The rounds of speculation of rift between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble came to an end after the latter decided to step down from his position on Tuesday saying “the partnership was untenable” with captain.

While BCCI sent a media release thanking Kumble for his contribution to the team, the Indian cricket board also made it clear that while Cricket Advisory Committee – consisting Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman – and BCCI wanted Kumble to continue as India coach.

"While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," said BCCI.

Kumble, who replaced Team India Director Ravi Shastri last year, posted a statement on Twitter following his resignation from the post of head coach on Tuesday.

Here’s the text of Kumble’s statement:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.”

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble