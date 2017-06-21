Sports, Cricket

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 9:15 am IST
It was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on, said Kumble.
"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 "I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

London: The rounds of speculation of rift between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble came to an end after the latter decided to step down from his position on Tuesday saying “the partnership was untenable” with captain.

While BCCI sent a media release thanking Kumble for his contribution to the team, the Indian cricket board also made it clear that while Cricket Advisory Committee – consisting Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman – and BCCI wanted Kumble to continue as India coach.

"While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," said BCCI.

Kumble, who replaced Team India Director Ravi Shastri last year, posted a statement on Twitter following his resignation from the post of head coach on Tuesday.

Here’s the text of Kumble’s statement:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.”

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble

 

Tags: anil kumble, virat kohli, team india
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Anil Kumble bows out of the one of the hottest coaching jobs in the cricketing world, having left a lasting impression of his players. (Photo: AFP)

How much did Virat Kohli and other key Team India players improve under Anil Kumble?

Being a former spinner himself, Kumble had a massive impact on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.
20 Jun 2017 11:07 PM
India got series wins against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia under Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)

Anil Kumble steps down as Team India head coach

Team India had flown to Caribbean for the tour, but Anil Kumble was the only one who stayed back in London for an ICC meet.
20 Jun 2017 8:09 PM

Virat Kohli’s India leaves for Windies, Anil Kumble stays back in London for ICC meet

The official reason being given is that Kumble is the chairman of Cricket Committee in-charge of taking a call on laws and regulations.
20 Jun 2017 4:10 PM
The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

It is learnt that Kohli told CAC and top BCCI officials that he is not in favour of Kumble continuing as Team India coach.
20 Jun 2017 10:50 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Hike rolls out India's first payment wallet within messaging platform

Hike's wallet, however, is the first such service by a messaging platform in the country.
 

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayesha Takia slams rumours of getting botox and lip fillers

Ayesha Takia
 

Video: Child crying on flight gets taste of his own medicine from passenger

An unconventional solution (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh win hearts, pose with Pakistan’s Azhar Ali’s sons

In a great show of humanitarianism, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen posing for pictures with Azhar Ali's sons. (Photo: Azhar Ali/ Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pakistani players turn millionaires

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a cash award of Rs 10 million to each player; the Pakistan board will also give a cash bonus of Rs 29 million to the team plus Rs 1 million to each player

Rapturous welcome for Pakistan team

Pakistani police officers try to make way for the car carrying Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. (Photo: AP)

How much did Virat Kohli and other key Team India players improve under Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble bows out of the one of the hottest coaching jobs in the cricketing world, having left a lasting impression of his players. (Photo: AFP)

Anil Kumble steps down as Team India head coach

India got series wins against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia under Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh should take us forward: Rahul Dravid
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham