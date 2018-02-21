SA vs IND, 2nd T20: Klaasen, Duminy trump Pandey, Dhoni as Proteas level series

Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 off 30 balls to set up South Africa’s six-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against India in Centurion. (Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: Heinrich Klaasen (69 off 30 balls) and JP Duminy (64 not out off 40 balls) struck fifties as South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second T20 in Centurion on Wednesday to keep the three-match series alive.

Needing 189 runs to win the match, the hometeam crossed the finish line with an over and two balls to spare.

While the Indian pacers did not do too badly, Yuzvendra Chahal's off day in the field and Jasprit Bumrah's absence cost India dearly as Klaasen onslaught took the sheen out of India's attack and made the equation easier for the hometeam, who had lost their openers Jon-Jon Smuts and Hendricks when the score was 38 at the end of five overs.

While Duminy did not take any unnecessary risks and rotated the strike, Klaasen, who had taken Indian attack to the cleaners in the rain-curtailed Pink ODI, came to the party, hammering Chahal all around the park. Chahal conceded 64 runs in his four overs as Duminy and Klaasen put on 93-run stand in 49 balls.

While India managed to dismiss Klaasen and Miller in quick succession, it was rather too late as South Africa managed to seal a win without too much fuss.

Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni scored unbeaten fifties as India scored 188 runs after put in to bat. While Pandey scored unbeaten 79 off 48 balls, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls.

While India were in a spot of bother after losing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli with not even fifty runs on the board, first Suresh and then Dhoni played crucial knocks as Pandey hit brisk 79 to deny the JP Duminy-led Proteas a chance to restrict India to a modest total.

India had lost Rohit in the second over as Junior Dala trapped him before the wickets for 0. While Raina and Dhawan did not let Rohit dismissal bog India down, Duminy removed Dhawan in the fifth over before Dala struck again to send Kohli packing for 1 in the sixth over. India were in a spot of bother but Raina and Pandey steadied the ship with a 45-run stand. But Andile Phehlukwayo removed Raina in the 11th over as Proteas harboured hopes of restricting India to a modest total. But then, they had to deal with Dhoni’s experience and Pandey’s innovation as the two put up 98 runs off 56 balls.

South Africa 141/4 from 14.5 overs:

WICKET! Top edge and Shardul Thakur makes no mistake holding onto that one in the deep. Hardik Pandya has struck. David Miller departs.

South Africa 131/3 from 13.1 overs:

WICKET! Some relief for India! The Klaasen onslaught has come to an end. 69 off 30 and Kohli must thank Unadkat for that breakthrough. India needed it.

South Africa 131/2 from 13 overs:

Klaasen has gone bonkers! Chahal's bowling figures have gone for a toss. South Africa are on a roll here and India are under all sorts of pressure. This is super batting from the South African wicketkeeper. He is tonking it in Centurion.

South Africa 84/2 from 10 overs:

Klaasen had done it in the Pink ODI and he seems to be in a mood to do it tonight as well. He is a on a roll, hitting sixes and keeping South Africa in the hunt. This is a fantastic aggressive batting under pressure.

South Africa 38/2 from 5 overs:

WICKET! Shardul Thakur's turn to strike! Hendricks has not timed that well and Hardik Pandya is not going to miss out on that. It's a gift and India are more than happy to take it.

South Africa 24/1 from 4 overs:

WICKET! First strike for Unadkat and India! Slower ball has done Jon-Jon Smuts in. He looked to target the left-arm medium pacer but the plan has backfired. Edge and Raina takes an easy catch.

Indian innings:

India 188/4 from 20 overs:

Have South Africa let it slip? Possibly, yes. MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey have scored 98 off last 56 balls to take India close to 190. They were 96 for from 10.4 overs and Duminy and boys just could not keep Pandey and Dhoni in check. Remember, Kohli had scored just a run today and India still sxored 188. Onus on South Africa batsmen. Clearly.

India 92/4 from 11 overs:

WICKET! Phehlukwayo has struck and that's the end of Raina's innings. Trapped before the stumps. He thinks to go for a review but Manish Pandey tells him not to. South Africa have struck just when India were upping the ante.

India 45/3 from 5.3 overs:

WICKET! The big fish! Virat Kohli has edged one to the wicketkeeper. Junior Dala is flying, South Africa are flying. India 3 down and in a spot of bother.

India 44/2 from 4.2 overs:

WICKET! Oh Dhawan, what have you done! Duminy has struck in his first over with a low fulltoss. Dhawan dances down the track and gives an easy catch to mid-on. South Africa will be delighted with this wicket.

India 28-1 from 3 overs

Ten runs were scored from the third over as India looked to recover from their early loss of Rohit Sharma.

India 0-1 from 1.1 overs

WICKET! Junior Dala has got rid of Rohit Sharma as he gives hosts the breakthrough.

Toss update

South Africa won the toss during the second T20 against India on Wednesday and decided to bowl.

While the hosts went unchanged for the match, India made one change as Shardul Thakur replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.

Here are the confirmed lineups for the match:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Raina, V Kohli, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, J Unadkat, Y Chahal, S Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2018

SA XI: JJ Smuts, R Hendricks, JP Duminy, D Miller, F Behardien, H Klaasen, A Phehlukwayo, C Morris, D Paterson, J Dala, T Shamsi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2018

Preview:

Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to clinch yet another series when they take on South Africa in the second Twenty20 here on Wednesday.

It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s heroics in the last match which helped the visitors beat JP Duminy’s men by 28 runs, as he finished with a spell of 5-24 from four overs.

In terms of batsmen, Shikhar Dhawan was the hero once again, as his knock of 72 helped India post a total of 204.

Kuldeep Yadav missed the opening encounter with an injury, and it remains to be seen if he will return for the upcoming encounter or if India will go with the same playing eleven.

Earlier, the women’s match between Soutrh Africa and India was called off due to rain, and all eyes will be on the weather Gods ahead of the match.

Despite being given an injury scare, India captain Virat Kohli could probably take part in the second T20. Kohli had walked off the field during the Proteas’ run chase, and later confirmed that it was just a stiffness in the glute and that there was nothing to worry about.

The hosts, who are without the services of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, will hope to stay alive in the series.