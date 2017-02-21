Sports, Cricket

Cricketer drives car on to railway platform in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARPIKA BHOSALE
Published Feb 21, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 3:12 am IST
Beer cans lay strewn across the car’s floor, but the Railway Police Force (RPF) said the youth did not appear to be drunk.
Cricketer Harpeet Singh drove his car on to platform no.1 of Andheri railway station around 7.20 am in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Cricketer Harpeet Singh drove his car on to platform no.1 of Andheri railway station around 7.20 am in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Cricketer Harmeet Singh Baddhan, 25, who was once lauded for his left arm spin in the under-19 category, drove his car on to Andheri’s platform no. 1 at 7.20 am on Monday.

Beer cans lay strewn across the car’s floor, but the Railway Police Force (RPF) said the youth did not appear to be drunk.

In a clear violation, the RPF while registering Mr Baddhan’s case did not test the cricketer for alcohol consumption despite beer cans lying strewn across the car’s floor. When asked about this, RPF senior inspector K.C. Yadav, who is in charge of the case, said, “There was no need for a medical test because the cricketer didn’t slur while speaking nor did his breath smell of alcohol.”

He was arrested by the RPF and later got released after paying Rs 7, 000 and another Rs 10,000 for pure bond.

Tags: drunk and drive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
 

Video: Science teacher proposes to maths teacher in front of the class

The video is going viral (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mohammed Siraj in fast lane, Tanmay Agarwal on top

Mohammed Siraj

T Natarajan, Karn Sharma make moolah

T Natarajan

IPL auction: Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan left in cold

Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma

T Natarajan wants to pay off debts

Tamil Nadu pacer T. Natarajan is son of a daily wage worker.

IPL auction: Afghanistan players make history

Rashid Khan (left) and Mohammad Nabi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham