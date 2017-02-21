Cricketer drives car on to railway platform in Mumbai

Cricketer Harpeet Singh drove his car on to platform no.1 of Andheri railway station around 7.20 am in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Cricketer Harmeet Singh Baddhan, 25, who was once lauded for his left arm spin in the under-19 category, drove his car on to Andheri’s platform no. 1 at 7.20 am on Monday.

Beer cans lay strewn across the car’s floor, but the Railway Police Force (RPF) said the youth did not appear to be drunk.

In a clear violation, the RPF while registering Mr Baddhan’s case did not test the cricketer for alcohol consumption despite beer cans lying strewn across the car’s floor. When asked about this, RPF senior inspector K.C. Yadav, who is in charge of the case, said, “There was no need for a medical test because the cricketer didn’t slur while speaking nor did his breath smell of alcohol.”

He was arrested by the RPF and later got released after paying Rs 7, 000 and another Rs 10,000 for pure bond.