 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and his men will look to capitalise on their advantage to wrap-up the Australian innings on day 5. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Kohli & co. look to inflict innings defeat
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Kohli & co. look to inflict innings defeat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 9:45 am IST
While Australia put up a challenging total in their first innings, India came back strongly with a double ton from Cheteshwar Pujara.
Virat Kohli and his men will look to capitalise on their advantage to wrap-up the Australian innings on day 5. (Photo: BCCI)
 Virat Kohli and his men will look to capitalise on their advantage to wrap-up the Australian innings on day 5. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: With Ravindra Jadeja already having taken two wickets overnight, India will be looking to pick up the remaining eight Australian wickets, before the visitors level the scores at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium, in Ranchi, on Monday.

Both India and Australia have been at par with each other, with the latter winning the first Test in Pune by a mammoth 333-run margin, while the hosts completed a memorable comeback in to clinch the second Test by 75 runs.

The Aussies did get off to a good start in the third Test, putting up a challenging 451 on the board in their first innings.

India however, with the help of stellar knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara (202), Wriddhiman Saha (117), and Murali Vijay (82), put themselves right back in contention, amassing a total of 603 for nine; they lead by 152, when skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare their innings.

Now, the Aussies have been left with the unenviable task of batting through the fifth day of the Test, where the pitch seems to be increasingly favouring the spinners.

India had declared their innings with eight overs to spare on Sunday, hoping to get the wickets of a few tired-Aussie batsmen. That is exactly what happened, when World No. 1 Test bowler Jadeja spun his magic to dismiss opener David Warner and night watchman Nathan Lyon.

Scorecard:

Aus: 451 & 23/2 (Warner 14, Renshaw 7*; Jadeja 2-6)
Ind: 603/9 dec. (Pujara 202, Saha 117; Cummins 4-106)
Australia trail India by 129 runs.

Tags: cheteshwar pujara, virat kohli, india vs australia
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Australia 23/2 at stumps, trail India by 129 runs; Cheteshwar Pujara (202), Wriddhiman Saha (117); Ravindra Jadeja (2/6).
19 Mar 2017 9:12 AM
Wriddhiman Saha further said the support he got from his teammates, has given him a lot of confidence. (Photo: AP)

Ranchi ton against Australia my best Test knock: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha played a key role along with Cheteshwar Pujara (202) to hand India a first innings lead of 152.
19 Mar 2017 8:44 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Getting the angle right during sex guarantees an orgasm for women

For around half of couples this is the absolute peak of sexual happiness (Photo: YouTube)
 

Australian teen ‘punches crocodile’ in head during late night swim, escapes

Crocodiles are common in Australia’s north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

SL vs Ban: Bangladesh pull off historic win

Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan bask in glory after the victory over Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)

Ranchi ton against Australia my best Test knock: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha further said the support he got from his teammates, has given him a lot of confidence. (Photo: AP)

Pujara double, Saha ton put India in complete command

The match has undoubtedly been set up by Pujara's (202) marathon vigil which lasted for more than 11 hours (672 minutes). (Photo: PTI)

BCCI CEO shoots down plea for IPL fund release

Rahul Johri

Bangladesh earn historic win against Sri Lanka in its 100th Test

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to the victory with 22 unbeaten runs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham