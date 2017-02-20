Live: IPL Players Auction 2017 today, 357 players to go under the hammer

While the star Indian cricketers alongside the likes of David Warner, David Miller and Steve Smith are not in auction, several other cricketers – including the likes of Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Kagiso Rabada alongside uncapped Indian cricketers – are expected to grab a lot of attention in IPL 2017 players’ auction. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

Bangalore: The day is here again as multitudes of Indian and foreign cricketers set to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League auction here on Monday.

While the majority of big Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni (Rising Pune Supergiants), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (both Royal Challengers Bangalore), R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane (both Rising Pune Supergiants), Ravindra Jadeja (Gujarat Lions), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) and Suresh Raina (Gujarat Lions) are not in the pool of players to be auctioned, the likes of Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Angelo Mathews, Ishant Sharma and 5 cricketers from Afghanistan are expected to attract a lot attention from the owners.

With Mitchell Starc discontinuing his association with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kohli-led side, which has the likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, will target an ace pace bowler from the auction.

With 2018 is likely to throw a lot of cricketers in auction, majority of the IPL teams might not spend too big in the 2017 auction.

