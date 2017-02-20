Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017 auction: 'Big Ben' Stokes stands tall; Indians hit pay dirt

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 6:21 pm IST
Eight franchises collectively spent Rs 91.15 crore to buy 66 players from a pool of 350 plus that went under the hammer.
Both Stokes and Tymal Mills entered the million-dollar bracket with the former fetching USD 2.16 million and the latter going for USD 1.8 million. (Photo: AP)
 Both Stokes and Tymal Mills entered the million-dollar bracket with the former fetching USD 2.16 million and the latter going for USD 1.8 million. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas buy ever, going to Rising Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.50 crore, even as some unheralded Indian domestic players trumped seasoned names to land lucrative deals at the IPL players' auction, on Monday.

The second biggest buy at the auction was also an England player, left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, who was taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a mind-boggling Rs 12 crore.

Eight franchises collectively spent Rs 91.15 crore to buy 66 players from a pool of 350 plus that went under the hammer.

The focus was clearly on Indian players with as many as 39 of them bagging contracts while 27 overseas players came into the franchises' roster.

Also making a splash were young Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan Arman, who stunned one and all by getting a Rs 4 crore (USD 600,000) bid from Sunrisers Hyderabad, and spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammed Nabi, also going to SRH. The duo will be the first set of Afghan players to take part in the lucrative league.

The uncapped Indian players had a field day too with little-known Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer T Natarajan going for Rs 3 crore (USD 448,000) to Kings XI Punjab, a 30-fold hike over his base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj got a deal of Rs 2.6 crore from his local franchise – Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan's left-arm pacer Aniket Chaudhary, who has been a net bowler with the Indian Test squad for some time, also bagged a cool Rs 2 crore (USD 298,000) deal from RCB.

Karnataka's young off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham got a Rs 2 crore (USD 298,000) winning bid from Mumbai Indians.

India discard Varun Aaron fetched Rs 2.8 crore (USD 418,000) from Kings XI Punjab while leg-spinner Karn Sharma was bought for Rs 3.2 crore (USD 477,000) by Mumbai Indians.

For left-arm spinner Pawan Negi, it was another hefty pay day as he bagged a Rs one crore deal from RCB starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

It was definitely much less than last year when Negi's Rs 8.5 crore deal with Delhi Daredevils had surprised one and all. But being an Indian player proved to be his advantage.

For senior Test players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, it turned out to be an embarrassment as both went unsold at their base prices of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore respectively. Irfan Pathan also went unsold at his Rs 50 lakh base price.

Among the prominent international players, who failed to find takers, was South African spinner Imran Tahir, currently ranked No.1 in the ICC list for ODI and T20 bowlers.

The day certainly turned out to be a good one for the England players with Stokes hogging the limelight but Mills wasn't far behind either.

Both Stokes and Mills entered the million-dollar bracket with the former fetching USD 2.16 million and the latter going for USD 1.8 million.

Even Chris Woakes, with Rs 4.2 crore (USD 627,000) deal from KKR, had a good day. Hard-hitting Jason Roy, after going unsold in the first round of bidding, was picked up during the second round by Gujarat Lions at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Pune owner Sanjeev Goenka made it clear that they knew Stokes would go for a big price and they are also prepared for the fact that he will not be available to play the full tournament.

"We knew he was going to be expensive. We do believe he is going to be there for the first 14 games and right now we are focussing on first 14, and we are very happy with this. We pretty much knew, we are not going to get him below this price," Goenka told reporters here.

Goenka's Pune Supergiants, who Sunday removed Mahendra Singh Dhoni from captaincy, entered late into the bidding at Rs 13 crore and clinched the deal at Rs 14.50 crore defeating bids from Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Stokes' limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan was taken at a base price of Rs 2 crore (USD 298,000) by Kings XI Punjab.

With capable seam bowling all-rounders coming at a premium, Stokes was in the wish-list of five franchises, who engaged in tough bidding for the player, who is now revered as the world's top all-rounder.

The 25-year-old, who hasn't played franchise cricket till date, has a career strike rate of 134 plus while batting and a moderate bowling economy rate of 8.60 in 77 matches.

Mills, on the other hand, has played 55 Twenty20 matches, fetching 63 wickets with a reasonably good economy rate of 7.47.

Asked whether Pune skipper Steven Smith was consulted in bidding for Stokes, Goenka said everyone including Stephen Fleming have been a part of the decision.

"Steven Smith and Stephen Fleming, everyone has been a part of this decision. This is a very collective and collaborative decision. We actually didn't go for individuals.

We looked at the spots and gaps to fill and we did exactly that.

"We needed this kind of an all-rounder in our team. We are reinforcing our core, our playing XI and you would see the rest of the strategy as the day unfolds," Goenka explained.

The first round of bidding for Stokes saw Mumbai, Delhi and RCB match each other till it reached Rs 10.50 crore after which the Reliance-owned franchise pulled out.

Delhi and Bangalore continued to bid before Sunrisers entered the fray. But just when it looked that Stokes would go for around Rs 12.5 crore, Pune entered the fray and clinched the deal.

Tags: ben stokes, tymal mills, ipl auction, ipl 2017
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Mohammad Nabi in action for Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

IPL auction: Mohammad Nabi becomes first Afghani player to be picked

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi became the first man from his country to play in the IPL after Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him.
20 Feb 2017 1:11 PM
Imran Tahir has picked 29 wickets in IPL at an average of 21.48 with an economy rate of 8.61. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL auction: World No. 1 T20 bowler Imran Tahir goes unsold

Imran Tahir has earlier played for Delhi Darevils between 2014-16 in IPL.
20 Feb 2017 1:33 PM
Tymal Mills impressed in the T20 series against India. (Photo: PTI)

IPL auction: RCB rope in Tymal Mills for Rs.12 crore

England fast bowler Tymal Mills was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs.12 crore in the IPL auction.
20 Feb 2017 12:02 PM
Ben Stokes reached the final of the World T20 with England last year. (Photo: AFP)

IPL auction: Ben Stokes bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs.14.5 crore

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been bought for a whopping Rs.14.5 crore by the Rising Pune Supergiants.
20 Feb 2017 10:47 AM

Related Galleries

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players

World Gallery

With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
At least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded Thursday when a bomb ripped through a revered Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Suicide attack on Pakistani shrine kills 72, claimed by Islamic State
The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
 

Video: Science teacher proposes to maths teacher in front of the class

The video is going viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Poem talking about 'Hindustani Musalmaan' goes viral

The video is being loved by people (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bengal teen fights trafficking after being raped for months and left to die

She is afraid to go out, but tirelessly works for others (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka teen wakes up during his funeral after being presumed dead

The family presumed he was dead after no movement in his body (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ind vs Aus: We've plans for each Australian player, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said India would look to focus on own strengths instead of losing sleep over the combinations of the opponent during the Test series. (Photo: PTI)

Porter's son T Natarajan: From tennis ball star to IPL big bucks

T Natarajan enjoyed a successful stint for Dindigul Dragons in the inaugural TNPL. (Photo: T Natarajan)

IPL 2017 auction: Stokes, Mills draw big bucks; Ishant, Irfan go unsold

While Tymal Mills was sold Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 12 crore, Ben Stokes earned Rs. 14.5 crore as he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: BCCI / AP)

IPL auction: World No. 1 T20 bowler Imran Tahir goes unsold

Imran Tahir has picked 29 wickets in IPL at an average of 21.48 with an economy rate of 8.61. (Photo: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar goes ga ga over Virat Kohli & Co.

Sachin Tendulkar interacts with Mick Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, at the Madras Motor Racing Track on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham