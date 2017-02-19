Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni sacked as Pune Supergiants captain, Steve Smith to take over

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Two time winner of the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is set to be replaced by Steve Smith as the Pune Super Giants skipper.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to two IPL triumphs (2010 and 2011). (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been removed as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Pune Supergiants.

The 35-year-old has is set to be replaced by current Australia captain and world no. 1 Test batsman Steve Smith, according to a report in NDTV.

Dhoni, who had led the Indian cricket team for nine years, is one of the most decorated skippers from the country. The wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to the ICC T20 world cup in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Tags: mahendra singh dhoni, steve smith, ipl 2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

