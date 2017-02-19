IPL 2017: MS Dhoni sacked as Pune Supergiants captain, Steve Smith to take over

Mumbai: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been removed as the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Pune Supergiants.
The 35-year-old has is set to be replaced by current Australia captain and world no. 1 Test batsman Steve Smith, according to a report in NDTV.
Dhoni, who had led the Indian cricket team for nine years, is one of the most decorated skippers from the country. The wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to the ICC T20 world cup in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.
