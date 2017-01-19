 LIVE !  :  England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes
 
Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes

Published Jan 19, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Score: India 58/3 from 13 overs, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni in the middle as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan back in the dressing room.
England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India's top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI)
 England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI)

India 55/3 from 13 overs: Yuvraj Singh (28), MS Dhoni (6)

Yuvraj Singh is dealing in fours and this shall cheer the Cuttack crowd a bit. But India will need more from Yuvi and Dhoni after losing three wickets for not many on the board.

India 27/3 from 6 overs: Yuvraj Singh (2), MS Dhoni (1)

WICKETS! Sensational start this is! Chris Woakes has struck and struck big. Virat Kohli gets out for 8. KL Rahul is also back in the hut and Shikhar Dhawan has joined them in the dressing room. Onus on Dhoni, Yuvraj and Kedar Jadhav now.

Indian wickets:

KL Rahul: caught Ben Stokes bowled Chris Woakes: Rahul was done in by one on the pads and he edged one to Stokes in the second slips. The Indian opener scored 5 runs.

Virat Kohli: caught Ben Stokes bowled Chris Woakes: Kohli tried to defend one outside the off but the ball kissed the outside edge of the bat and flew towards the slip cordon where Stokes took a fine catch diving to his left. Kohli scored 8 runs.

Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan: bowled Chris Woakes. Dhawan chopped one onto the stumps. The left-hander scored 11.

Cuttack: England have won the toss and elected to bowl in the second ODI here on Thursday.

The Eoin Morgan-led unit, who lost the first ODI in Pune, has dropped Adil Rashid and brought in Liam Plunkett in the team. India, on the other hand, have dropped Umesh Yadav from the playing XI and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in the team. 

Team IndiaIndia's playing XI (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

England cricket teamEngland's playing XI (Photo: ECB Twitter)

After enthralling Pune, the three-match ODI series between India and England move to Cuttack on Thursday. While Virat Kohli-led hometeam will aim to wrap the series, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they need a win to stay alive in the series as the teams face off at the Barabati Stadium.

Although England scored 350 and reduced India to 63-4 in the first ODI, the stunning batting display from Kohli and Kedar Jadhav dashed visitors’ hopes to lead the series by sealing a thrilling win. With India having only one more ODI, following the game in Cuttack, ahead of the Champions Trophy, the hometeam will be eager to not let their guard down.

Despite the win in Pune, India will need to address quite a few concerns – the most important being Shikhar Dhawan’s form. The left-hander, who made waves with his belligerent batting approach, has struggled a great deal in recent times and looked out of sorts in his brief stay in the middle during Pune ODI. The bowlers too will need to up their game.

England, on the other hand, will have to come up with something to stop the Kohli juggernaut. The Master Chaser, as he is fondly called, has taken off from he left in 2016 and scored a ton in his first game as India’s full-time limited-overs captain. Although England pacers did reasonably well in the first game, their spinners were below-par.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jose Buttler (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings and Liam Plunkett.

Tags: india vs england, cuttack odi, virat kohli, live cricket score
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)

