LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Virat Kohli elect to bowl

Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan will once again battle it out for an ICC trophy, when they face-off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)

London: In what is going out to be a keenly-watched match, Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London on Sunday.

Check out how the pitch is going to be in the final.

In what could be ardent cricket fans' delight, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off in the ICC tournament final. After opening their campaign against each other, Virat Kohli’s India and Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan have set up a mouthwatering finale as they are ready to enthral the fans in the final showdown at The Oval in London on Sunday.

The last time they met in a summit clash was 10 years back, when India clinched the World T20 title, in a thriller at Johannesburg.

Both teams have considered this game as “just another game”, given the hype of the match. But neither of the teams will take each other lightly, and will expect tough competition.

Even before the tournament, India seemed like full-strength squad, and many of the cricket experts were backing India to reach the semifinal. Well, here they are, in the decider of the Champions Trophy, with India seeking to defend the title.

India seems an experienced side coming into this match, when compared to the side which won the 2013 edition. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come a long way, when looking back to four years back, and both of them have had a successful tournament.

The Indian bowlers, too, have improved in the last couple of years, with them having a strong pace attack, consisting of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The major worry for India would be Ravichandran Ashwin, who had hurt his knee during practice on Saturday. However, despite this, he should be fit to play.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have sprung a lot of surprises throughout the tournament. Entering the tournament as underdogs, they defeated South Africa, Sri Lanka and England in their road to the final, despite losing their opener to India two weeks back.

The Men in Green though, has had a tournament plagued with injuries. With Wahab Riaz gone after the first match, Rumman Raees came in, and along with him were Fakhar Zaman and Fahim Ashram, who have had a good tournament so far.

However, the big boost for Pakistan will be the availability of pacer Mohammad Amir, who was confirmed fit to play, after missing out on the semifinal against England.

It will be all to play for when the Asian heavyweights take centre-stage at The Oval with a common goal for clinching the Champions Trophy.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.