Meet Rubiya Sayeed - The Kashmiri woman cricketer breaking stereotypes

Published Apr 18, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Rubiya Sayeed was the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent North Zone.
After showing outstanding performance in U-23 Women's League Tournament, Rubiya Sayeed was selected to represent north zone team, which comprised of players from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 After showing outstanding performance in U-23 Women's League Tournament, Rubiya Sayeed was selected to represent north zone team, which comprised of players from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Anantnag: Kashmiri girls, who are on a streak of making the nation proud through their feats, continue to register victories in academics as well as the field and Rubiya Sayeed is one among them.

The first-ever Kashmiri girl from Badasgam of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Rubiya, recently participated in North Zone women's team organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai.

After showing outstanding performance in U-23 Women's League Tournament, she was selected to represent north zone team, which comprised of players from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rubiya Sayeed was the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent North Zone.

In the qualifying Under-23 Women's A league tournament in Amritsar, Rubiya notched up 160 runs with highest score of 82 runs in the inaugural match played against host team Punjab.

In such difficult political circumstances, making a choice to play cricket for women is very hard. But Rubiya has proved that Kashmiri girls are not far behind any other girl of the country.

Rubiya is a student at Government College for Women, Anantnag. Her father, professionally a tailor, always supported Rubiya to pursue her passion for cricket and did not let financial hindrances get in the way.

