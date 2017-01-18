Sports, Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin moves court against HCA elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:34 am IST
The Hyderabad High Court had earlier refused to stay the elections to HCA and ordered not to declare the results.
Mohammad Azharuddin
 Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin moved an application before the Ranga Reddy District Court on Tuesday, seeking that it set aside its orders allowing the Hyderabad Cricket Association to conduct elections.

According to Mr Ramakanth Reddy, who serves as counsel for Azharuddin, the HCA elections (held on Tuesday) were not conducted as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, and his client’s nomination to contest in the election was unfairly rejected. He said that his client had urged the court to set aside orders dated December 23, 2016 and to direct the returning officer not to declare results.

The returning officer had rejected Azhar’s nomination for the post of HCA president on the grounds that the BCCI had imposed a ban on the cricketer, and he was not eligible to be a voter from the club he currently represents. Azhar had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club.

The Hyderabad High Court had earlier refused to stay the elections to HCA and ordered not to declare the results. Azharuddin’s case will be heard in the lower court on January 23.

Tags: hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sunny was best for the game: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev

India one of toughest places to tour: Sridharan Sriram

Sridharan Sriram

Australia hire Monty Panesar as spin consultant for India tour

Panesar was chosen owing to his impressive record during England's memorable series win in India in 2012-13 when he snared 17 wickets in three Tests. (Photo: PTI)

England need better plan to counter Virat Kohli: Joe Root

Joe Root has insisted that his team need to work on their bowling plans for Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Got the benefit of batting alongside Virat Kohli: Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav overshadowed Kohli with his array of strokes. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham