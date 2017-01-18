Mohammad Azharuddin moves court against HCA elections

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin moved an application before the Ranga Reddy District Court on Tuesday, seeking that it set aside its orders allowing the Hyderabad Cricket Association to conduct elections.

According to Mr Ramakanth Reddy, who serves as counsel for Azharuddin, the HCA elections (held on Tuesday) were not conducted as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, and his client’s nomination to contest in the election was unfairly rejected. He said that his client had urged the court to set aside orders dated December 23, 2016 and to direct the returning officer not to declare results.

The returning officer had rejected Azhar’s nomination for the post of HCA president on the grounds that the BCCI had imposed a ban on the cricketer, and he was not eligible to be a voter from the club he currently represents. Azhar had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club.

The Hyderabad High Court had earlier refused to stay the elections to HCA and ordered not to declare the results. Azharuddin’s case will be heard in the lower court on January 23.