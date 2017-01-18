Sports, Cricket

Here's how England plans to unsettle Virat Kohli in the second ODI

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Kohli had blasted a gritty 122 after being 63-4 to overhaul a stiff target of 351 in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Pune.
Jake Ball is planning to use the short ball to disrupt the rhythm of India skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
Cuttack: England pacer Jake Ball is planning to use the short ball to disrupt the rhythm of India skipper Virat Kohli during the second One-Day International to be held here on Thursday.

Kohli had blasted a gritty 122 and forged a 200-run stand with Kedar Jadhav (120) for the fifth wicket after being 63-4 to overhaul a stiff target of 351 in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Pune.

"I think that under the lights where it may skid on a bit more - you can use the shorter ball a little bit more... But I think it's just trying to mix it up as much as you can... try not to let him get settled and hope he hits one up in the air," Ball told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He's an unbelievable player. We saw a lot of him in the Tests and he started the ODI series really well.

"We've got plans for him and, hopefully, we can put them into practice in a couple of days' time," said the pacer, who had returned with figures of 3-67 at Pune.

