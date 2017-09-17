Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Australia draw first blood through Ajinkya Rahane

The real drama and action are now set to get underway as Virat Kohli-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the series opening first ODI at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: ICC / AP)

Chennai: Virat Kohli has won the toss as India elected to bat in the first ODI against Steve Smith-led Australia here on Sunday.

India 11-1 after 4 overs:

WICKET! Never looked convincing, did he? After miscuing his pull, Ajinkya Rahane departs the next ball. Coulter-Nile bowls it wide outside off, Rahane makes room and nicks the ball straight to Wade.

VVS Laxman has a few words for the Men in Blue.

India 2-0 after 1 over:

A decent first-up from Pat Cummins. Both of India's openers, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have opened their account, but the new ball is shaping very well, something that will benefit the Australians. Nathan Coulter-Nile up for the next over.

India have not picked KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI as Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

IND XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017

Australia, meanwhile, are without the services of Aaron Finch as Cartwright will open the innings alongwith David Warner with Travis Head batting in the middle-order.

Preview:

Warm-up game, done. Pre-match media interactions, done. The real drama and action are now set to get underway as Virat Kohli-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia in the series opening first ODI at the Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.

India, who are enjoying a fine run of form, winning Tests, ODIs and a solitary T20 in Sri Lanka on their way to 9-0 scoreline, start as favourites.

While they will feel the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is released from the squad for the first three ODIs to be with his wife, the form of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni provide the home team with solid batting power.

With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and KL Rahul still in the squad, Kohli has options at his disposal to pick and choose the power hitters.

India’s bowling too looks in good shape with the comeback of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. However, the two won’t get a direct entry in the playing XI as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah had hardly put a foot wrong in the limited-overs leg in Sri Lanka.

India’s spin-bowling department too presents Kohli with a variety with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahala and Ravindra Jadeja to choose from.

Australia, meanwhile, will be sweating over the fitness of their opener Aaron Finch. While the visitors have called in Peter Handscomb as Finch’s backup and has Travis Head in their ranks, Smith and co will like to have Finch to partner David Warner at the top.

Australia’s middle-order will depend a lot on Smith, India’s nemesis for a long time as Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade and James Faulkner will have to guide an inexperienced Australian batting line-up.

While Australia will surely miss the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins’ presence gives Australia some much-needed pace at the top. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will take care of the spin-bowling department with Maxwell chipping in with a few overs.

Squads:

India (for 1st three ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Adam Zampa, Ashton agar, Nathan Coultier-Nile, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner (vice-captain).