Live| SRH vs KKR: Umesh Yadav strikes first, Shikhar Dhawan departs

Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 17, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
SRH: 48-1 from 9 overs. David Warner: 25, Kane Williamson: 11
SRH: 27-1 from 5 overs

WICKET! Its a good start for KKR. Umesh and Boult have kept things tight in the opening overs. Their plan to bowl a shorter length has worked wonderfully here. Dhawan, who tried to pull it, top-edged high into the Bengaluru sky, as Robin Uthappa took an easy catch.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (wk), Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul.

Toss:

Gautam Gambhir has won the toss, and has put SRH in to bat first.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to battle it out in the eliminator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

While both the sides have shown good form this season, they have also had their blips, which have prevented them from making it to the top two spots in the league stage of the competition. Interestingly, both SRH and KKR have been almost unbeatable at home this season.

SRH seem to have a balanced side, with the presence of top quality batters like captain David Warner, Shikhar dhawan, and Kane Williamson; they also have the highest wicket-taker of this season’s IPL so far – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25 wickets). The likes of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, and India youngster Siddarth Kaul have also impressed a lot during the ongoing season.

However, SRH would miss out on the services of the old warhorse Ashish Nehra, who has been ruled out due to an injury, while star batsman Yuvraj Singh is doubtful for the game after he injured his finger.

Meanwhile, KKR have managed to make their way through to the IPL playoffs, with a mix of talent and some shrewd tactical leadership from their iconic captain Gautam Gambhir.

While the southpaw has been on top form this season, giving the Kolkata-based side good starts from the top of their batting order, he has also shown a keen eye for latent talent, pushing Sunil Narine up the order, a role that has redefined the West Indian as a proper all-rounder.

However, all the anticipation surrounding the match could be washed away, as reports of incessant rains pour in from Bengaluru.

Tags: sunrisers hyderabad, kolkata knight riders, ipl 2017
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

