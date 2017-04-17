 BREAKING !  :  Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI) Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder
 
SC bars N Srinivasan from representing BCCI at ICC meets

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 17, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, including N Srinivasan.
N Srinivasan (Photo: PTI)
 N Srinivasan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan has been barred from representing the Indian cricket board in International Cricket Council (ICC) meets by the Supreme Court, on Monday.

The apex court has decided that the BCCI will be represented by CEO Rahul Johri and joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary, at the next ICC meet, which is set to take place on April 24.

The SC said, on Monday, that there is a “cloud on Srinivasan’s integrity”.

Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, who were rendered ineligible of holding office within the structures of the Indian cricket board.

Srinivasan, along with the likes of Niranjan Shah, TC Matthew, Ranjib Biswal and G Ganga Raju, all attended the meeting, despite being over 70-years of age, which disqualifies them from being BCCI office bearers.

