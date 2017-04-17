SC bars N Srinivasan from representing BCCI at ICC meets

New Delhi: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N Srinivasan has been barred from representing the Indian cricket board in International Cricket Council (ICC) meets by the Supreme Court, on Monday.

The apex court has decided that the BCCI will be represented by CEO Rahul Johri and joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary, at the next ICC meet, which is set to take place on April 24.

The SC said, on Monday, that there is a “cloud on Srinivasan’s integrity”.

Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, who were rendered ineligible of holding office within the structures of the Indian cricket board.

Srinivasan, along with the likes of Niranjan Shah, TC Matthew, Ranjib Biswal and G Ganga Raju, all attended the meeting, despite being over 70-years of age, which disqualifies them from being BCCI office bearers.