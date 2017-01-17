Sports, Cricket

Justice Lodha spoke to Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly before making recommendations

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
SC ordered removal of BCCI president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke for resisting implementation of the recommendations.
Justice RM Lodha asserted that the committee reached the recommendations only after consulting former top Indian player and top brass of BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Justice RM Lodha, whose committee recommended sweeping reforms to revamp Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which later got the assent of the Supreme Court on Monday asserted that the committee reached the recommendations only after consulting former top Indian player and top brass of BCCI.

“We had discussed these with almost every office-bearer starting from Jagmohan Dalmiya, Anirudh Chaudhary, Anurag, who was the secretary then, the vice-presidents, six national captains —Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi,” Justice Lodha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

BCCI top officials resisted the implementation of recommendations leading to removal of BCCI president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke by the apex court.

Asked about the timelines for implementation of the recommendations made by the panel, Lodha said those have gone "haywire" and become "irrelevant" now.

To a specific query on what he feels about the delay in implementation of the reforms, he said, "I think better late than never. Of course, there is a delay of six months, but I think that will be repaired."

Former Chief Justice of India said things would move fast in the BCCI after the newly-appointed administrators take charge after January 19.

"Just wait for 19th (January), I believe as soon as administrators are appointed by the Supreme Court, they take over, things would, I believe, move fast."

ADVERTISEMENT
