 India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 8:51 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:48 am IST
With series already won, Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to extend their dominance and end the series with 4-0 scoreline.
India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI)
 India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI)

Chennai: England have won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final Test of the series, here on Friday. 

The Alastair Cook-led unit have made two changes to their playing XI with Liam Dawson making his Test debut and Stuart Broad making a comeback to the side after recovering from an injury.

James Anderson, who was ruled out of the Chennai Test due to body soreness, and Chris Woakes miss out playing England's last game ahead of a big Christmas break.

India, on the other hand, have also made a multiple changes to their playing XI with Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma replacing Jayant Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team.

Jayant, who scored a ton in the Mumbai Test, was rested after a hamstring niggle.

Cricket could act as a balm for cyclone-hit city as India take on England in the fifth and final Test here on Friday. Cyclone Vardah tormented the city but the nature decided to tone it down to give a relief to everyone in and around Chennai.

While discussions regarding to cricket, especially in such times, are on the backburner, the city that has loved cricket has done everything in its power to make sure the match goes ahead without any trouble. Although the practice facilities were badly damaged, England skipper, despite his side being lost the series, put things in perspective, saying, “Sometimes you have to remember what happened in the cyclone, people lost their lives.”

Coming back to cricket, Virat Kohli-led India will look to put their best foot forward in their pursuit of 4-0 series win. The skipper, who has amassed 640 runs in the series, will look to get past Sunil Gavaskar’s record of highest runs by an Indian in a series.

While R Ashwin, the local boy, who will be playing his second Test at Chepauk, will be eager to continue his brilliant form with the ball and enthral the locals in the company of his spin-bowling partners Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav.

Chennai: All set for cricket storm of last test between India, England

England team at a practice session ahead of the final Test against India at Chepauk. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Missing nets not important in wake of Cyclone Vardah: Alastair Cook

Training sessions were cancelled both the days before the Test owing to a wet ground. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court of India comes down on Anurag Thakur

BCCI president Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad Cricket Association hits another hurdle

The affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association turned complex on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli charts course for India side

A win or a draw in Chennai would stretch the mark to 18, which no other Indian team has accomplished before.
