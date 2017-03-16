 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Murali Vijay makes a comeback as Virat Kohli’s India eye to take unassailable lead against Australia in MS Dhoni’s hometown.
While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)
 While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against India as Ranchi becomes country's 26th Test venue on Thursday. 

Australia have made two changes to their side which took field in the Bengaluru Test as Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins replace injured Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc in the playing XI. India, on the other hand, have brought back Murali Vijay as Abhinav Mukund fails to make the cut.

India vs Australia, Ranchi Test, India Team

India vs Australia, Ranchi Test, Australia Team

While MS Dhoni won’t be in Ranchi to witness his home ground Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium hosts its first ever Test as Virat Kohli-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia on Day one of the third Test on Thursday.

While India were hammered in Pune Test as Steve O’Keefe powered Australia to 333-run victory, India made a stunning comeback to beat Australia by 75 runs in the Bengaluru Test. Although cricket drew a lot of attention, things erupted on the field and later in the press conferences, after Smith contemplated using DRS seeking dressing room’s help.

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, from rival skippers clearly indicated India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy.

Coming back to on-field action, Australia are hampered as Mitchell Starc, their pace-bowling spearhead, left the tour midway following a foot fracture while India are bolstered by the likely comeback on Murali Vijay. While Steve Smith and Co have brought in Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis (in place of Mitchell Marsh), it will be interesting to see, who amongst Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Usman Khawaja and Stoinis, will grab the number six slot in Australia’s playing XI.

Considering Ranchi pitch is expected to be slow and low, India, who, in recent times, have opted for horses for courses approach, will like to bring back Jayant Yadav in the team in place of Karun Nair.

Tags: india vs australia, ranchi test, live cricket score
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

Indian team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session before India's third test match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia: Here’s how Ranchi pitch might behave

The Ranchi pitch for third Test is under scrutiny after Pune wicket got a 'poor’ rating and Bengaluru pitch was rated 'below average'.
15 Mar 2017 3:16 PM
The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is locked at 1-1 and the game at former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's home town would be crucial to the outcome of the series. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co aim to tame Aussies in MS Dhoni’s backyard

Focus on Ranchi pitch as India look to bag series against Steve Smith-led Australia in 3rd Test.
15 Mar 2017 2:35 PM
There has so far been no clear-the-air meeting between the 2 two skippers – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith – ahead of the Ranchi Test following the heated Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia: Steve Smith accuses Virat Kohli for ‘talking rubbish’ about DRS

Virat Kohli's accusations about Australia's DRS tactics during Bengaluru Test had plunged the teams' often tense ties back into crisis mode.
15 Mar 2017 4:27 PM
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be expected to display maturity when play gets underway in Ranchi after their verbal duels at Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia: Test of maturity for Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in Ranchi

India and Australia will continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
14 Mar 2017 2:12 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
 

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

As Zahra Sozan, a 25-year-old mother-of-one told AFP, it is not
 

Boy from sleepy hamlet in Odisha becomes deputy governor of RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Not just wicket, external conditions will play a role: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not pay much heed to the pitch, but harped more on the external conditions. (Photo: AFP)

Dinesh Chandimal's leads Sri Lanka to 238-7 after Day 1

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series after a 259-run win at Galle last week. (Photo: AP)

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)

India vs Australia: Steve Smith accuses Virat Kohli for ‘talking rubbish’ about DRS

There has so far been no clear-the-air meeting between the 2 two skippers – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith – ahead of the Ranchi Test following the heated Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia: Here’s how Ranchi pitch might behave

Indian team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session before India's third test match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham