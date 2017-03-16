LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against India as Ranchi becomes country's 26th Test venue on Thursday.

Australia have made two changes to their side which took field in the Bengaluru Test as Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins replace injured Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc in the playing XI. India, on the other hand, have brought back Murali Vijay as Abhinav Mukund fails to make the cut.

While MS Dhoni won’t be in Ranchi to witness his home ground Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium hosts its first ever Test as Virat Kohli-led India take on Steve Smith’s Australia on Day one of the third Test on Thursday.

While India were hammered in Pune Test as Steve O’Keefe powered Australia to 333-run victory, India made a stunning comeback to beat Australia by 75 runs in the Bengaluru Test. Although cricket drew a lot of attention, things erupted on the field and later in the press conferences, after Smith contemplated using DRS seeking dressing room’s help.

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, from rival skippers clearly indicated India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy.

Coming back to on-field action, Australia are hampered as Mitchell Starc, their pace-bowling spearhead, left the tour midway following a foot fracture while India are bolstered by the likely comeback on Murali Vijay. While Steve Smith and Co have brought in Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis (in place of Mitchell Marsh), it will be interesting to see, who amongst Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Usman Khawaja and Stoinis, will grab the number six slot in Australia’s playing XI.

Considering Ranchi pitch is expected to be slow and low, India, who, in recent times, have opted for horses for courses approach, will like to bring back Jayant Yadav in the team in place of Karun Nair.