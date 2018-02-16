LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: The visitors have taken control of the game, and removed Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram early.

South Africa 43-2 from 9.5 overs

WICKET! What a catch by Shreyas Iyer, who makes a diving effort to remove captain Aiden Markram. Shardul Thakur strikes once again as he gets his second wicket.

WICKET | Thakur gets his second wicket and its that of Markram (24) who is brilliantly caught by Iyer. SA 43/2. Next In, Khaya Zondo #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/nIF7pWuylD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 16, 2018

South Africa 23-1 from 6.3 overs

WICKET! Hashim Amla departs early as Shardul Thakur gets a wicket on his return.

WICKET | Amla is out for 10 caught behind by Dhoni off the Thakur's bowling. SA 23/1. Next In, AB de Villiers #SAvIND #MomentumODI #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/55GdjcL8ys — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 16, 2018

Toss

Virat Kohli won the toss in the sixth ODI against South Africa on Friday and elected to field first.

Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 6th ODI #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Blj3xyuTpt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2018

For India, there is one change as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested, and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

The hosts, meanwhile, have made as many as four changes. They have brought back Chris Morris, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien and Imran Tahir.

Here is how both the teams will lineup:

#TeamIndia Playing XI for the 6th and final ODI. Shardul Thakur comes in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qJuA4HMEXu — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2018

SA XI: H Amla, A Markram, AB de Villiers, K Zondo , F Behardien, H Klaasen, C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, M Morkel, I Tahir, L Ngidi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2018

Preview

Having won their first bilateral series in South Africa, India will aim to seal the final match of the Momentum ODI series when both the teams lock horns at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co displayed some fine batting previously with bowlers once again running through the Proteas batting line up with ease.

After dominant victories in the first three games at Durban, Centurion, and Cape Town, the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat of the series during rain-affected and lightning-struck Pink ODI in Johannesburg through the Duckworth-Lewis method by five wickets.

After the heartbreaking loss, India bounced back in fine fashion by winning the fifth ODI by 73 runs and also sealing the series.

Despite the series in the bag, the India skipper Kohli indicated that visitors might test their bench strength in the dead rubber, hinting they will look to keep up the intensity.

"After this series is wrapped up we'll sit down and think about where to improve. For now, 4-1 feels great. We want to win 5-1, for sure, but there might be a scenario for a few more guys to get a chance in the next match," he said.

South Africa, meanwhile struggled throughout the series so far as their batsmen failed to score enough runs with the bat. With AB de Villiers missing the first three games, regular Skipper Faf du Plessis and wicket keeper Quinton de Kock also injuring themselves, the home side struggled to put up big scores .

The South African batting lineup also struggled to negotiate the spin of Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The Proteas will like to end the series on winning note and reduce the deficit to 2-4

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

Match-timings:

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.