search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Score, South Africa 43-2 from 9.5 overs ( Khaya Zondo 0 *, de Villiers 7*; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Jasprit Bumrah 0/11`).
Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: The visitors have taken control of the game, and removed Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram early.

South Africa 43-2 from 9.5 overs

 

WICKET! What a catch by Shreyas Iyer, who makes a diving effort to remove captain Aiden Markram. Shardul Thakur strikes once again as he gets his second wicket.

South Africa 23-1 from 6.3 overs

WICKET! Hashim Amla departs early as Shardul Thakur gets a wicket on his return.

Toss

Virat Kohli won the toss in the sixth ODI against South Africa on Friday and elected to field first.

For India, there is one change as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested, and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

The hosts, meanwhile, have made as many as four changes. They have brought back Chris Morris, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien and Imran Tahir.

Here is how both the teams will lineup:

Preview

Having won their first bilateral series in South Africa, India will aim to seal the final match of the Momentum ODI series when both the teams lock horns at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co displayed some fine batting previously with bowlers once again running through the Proteas batting line up with ease.

After dominant victories in the first three games at Durban, Centurion, and Cape Town, the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat of the series during rain-affected and lightning-struck Pink ODI in Johannesburg through the Duckworth-Lewis method by five wickets.

After the heartbreaking loss, India bounced back in fine fashion by winning the fifth ODI by 73 runs and also sealing the series.  

Despite the series in the bag, the India skipper Kohli indicated that visitors might test their bench strength in the dead rubber, hinting they will look to keep up the intensity.

"After this series is wrapped up we'll sit down and think about where to improve. For now, 4-1 feels great. We want to win 5-1, for sure, but there might be a scenario for a few more guys to get a chance in the next match," he said.

South Africa, meanwhile struggled throughout the series so far as their batsmen failed to score enough runs with the bat. With AB de Villiers missing the first three games, regular Skipper Faf du Plessis and wicket keeper Quinton de Kock also injuring themselves, the home side struggled to  put up big scores .

The South African batting lineup also struggled to negotiate the spin of Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The Proteas will like to end the series on winning note and reduce the deficit to 2-4

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

Match-timings:

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, virat kohli, team india


Related Stories

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion
South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Relentless Virat Kohli and co eye 5-1 series win
South Africa vs India: Will try to win by 5-1, says Virat Kohli post ODI series win
South Africa vs India: Kris Srikkanth on Dhoni, Kohli, Pandya's form in ODI series


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Brave dog dies saving owner from bear attack

Facing the bear head on, the brave dog took it upon himself to rescue Parisi and the other dogs that were with them. (Instagram Screengrab/ mmspets)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

New Zealand vs Australia: Martin Guptill makes history, breaks McCullum's T20 record

Martin Guptill's 49-ball century was New Zealand's fastest T20 ton and the team total of 243 equalled the highest ever posted by the Black Caps. (Photo: AP)

This shot is more beautiful, attractive than Priya Varrier: Twitter has no chills

A new video has emerged on social media where Twitterati has called Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive more beautiful than Priya Varrier.

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's schedule, match-timings, team

However, RCB who have not known to be lethal in the bowling departing despite a fierce batting line-up fixed the weak link with key additions. (Photo: AFP)

Suresh Raina makes this huge claim about Virat Kohli ahead of ICC 2019 World Cup

The 31-year-old stated that people are yet to see the best version of himself. (Photo: AFP)

SA vs IND: Losing such a series gets your feet back on the ground, says Hashim Amla

Amla said there will be a lot of pride at stake for the hosts in the sixth and final ODI. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham