Ajinkya Rahane's father accused of killing woman in negligent driving gets bail

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Rahane was on Friday arrested for accidentally running through a woman, while he travelling in his car. However, it is still not clear as to who was driving the car.(Photo: Twitter / PTI)

Mumbai: India batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Rahane was on Friday granted bail, minutes after his arrest, for accidentally running through a woman, while he travelling in his car. However, it is still not clear as to who was driving the car.

The incident happened near Kagal Bus station in Kolhapur, when the car rammed over a 67-year-old woman, identified as Ashatai Kamble.

Rahane’s father, his mother and sister were on their way to Konkan during a vacation. According to Maharashtra Times, the car was being driven on the Pune-Bengaluru highway when the incident happened.

The victim was then taken to a nearby Government hospital, but succumbed to injuries and was later declared dead.

As a result, a case was registered against his father, and was later arrested under Indian Penal code (IPC) sections 304 A, 289, 337 and 338.