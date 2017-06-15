Sports, Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh semifinal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 9:41 am IST
While India have had a straightforward run to the semis, Bangladesh have been somewhat aided on their way by the weather gods.
With no day kept in reserve for the semifinal, all attention will turn to the skies ahead of the India-Bnagladesh encounter. (Photo: AP)
 With no day kept in reserve for the semifinal, all attention will turn to the skies ahead of the India-Bnagladesh encounter. (Photo: AP)

Birmingham: As India take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday, eyes of cricket fans will be glued to the sky -- thanks to the unpredictable English weather that had plagued the entire tournament.

Thankfully, for all fans of the gentleman’s game, it doesn’t look like the weather gods are likely to interfere with the India-Bangladesh semifinal encounter.

While the forecast suggests that it will be partially cloudy in Birmingham throughout the day, there is minimal chance for rain. According to Accuweather, the chances of a downpour are as low as zero per cent.

While Birmingham is set to have some cloud cover throughout the day, rains are not expected to interfere with the India vs Bangladesh semifinal.While Birmingham is set to have some cloud cover throughout the day, rains are not expected to interfere with the India vs Bangladesh semifinal. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

Pakistan has already qualified for the final, with a victory over England on Wednesday, which means that two Asian teams will make the final of a Champions Trophy for the first time.

While India suffered a loss to Sri Lanka on their way, they recorded victories against arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa, to book their spot in the last four.

Meanwhile Bangladesh has had the rub of the green, as the weather gods granted them a point at the brink of defeat against Australia. However, they deserve full credit for their performance against New Zealand, who they defeated to make it to the semis.

With a number of matches being washed out in the series (two of Australia’s group stage matches were washed out), cricket fans have been paying close attention to the weather in Birmingham.

Their concerns have been magnified by the fact that the ICC has not kept any reserve day for the semifinals; in case of a washout, the team that finished higher in their respective group goes through to the summit clash – in this case, India.

Tags: icc champions trophy 2017, india vs bangladesh, weather forecast

Related Stories

An image, showing Indian flag draped around a dog, posted by Bangladesh cricket team fan has gone viral as India take on Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bangladesh fan drapes India flag around dog ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

This is not the first time though when Bangladeshi fans have disrespected India.
14 Jun 2017 10:21 AM
Meeting the press here on Wednesday ahead of the semifinal clash, he said, “We have been in such games quite a few times, but there are no guarantees in this sport. As you have seen in this tournament, a lot of teams have surprised the opposition. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli ‘not taking anything for granted’ ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli was also happy with India’s batting and the way the team has improved.
14 Jun 2017 9:20 PM
Yuvraj Singh (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: I am alive and that's important, have no regrets: Yuvraj Singh

The left hander smirked when asked if he has any regrets on the eve of his landmark 300th ODI appearance.
14 Jun 2017 8:51 PM
Pakistan's Hasan Ali , centre, celebrates the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan with his teammates during the ICC Champions Trophy, semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan in Cardiff. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan inflict 8-wicket drubbing on England, enter maiden Champions Trophy final

Hasan Ali's fabulous bowling helped Pakistan deliver an all-round performance against England in Champions Trophy semifinal.
14 Jun 2017 10:30 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alert! Your WhatsApp could stop working post June 30

Fortunately for most Windows users, they can expect a great update too.
 

Google to ditch HTC; LG will manufacture Pixel XL instead

(Image: Google Pixel smartphone/Representational image)
 

Jupiter is the oldest planet in solar system: study

Jupiter is the most massive planet of the solar system and its presence had an immense effect on the dynamics of the solar accretion disk.
 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Champions Trophy: With Pakistan through to final, it’s South Asia Cup

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez (R) after winning the semi-final against England on Wednesday

Virat Kohli sure middle order will fire

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble during a training session. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan inflict 8-wicket drubbing on England, enter maiden Champions Trophy final

Pakistan's Hasan Ali , centre, celebrates the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan with his teammates during the ICC Champions Trophy, semifinal cricket match between England and Pakistan in Cardiff. (Photo: AP)

Eng vs Pak: Hasan Ali swings Pakistan into maiden Champions Trophy final

Hasan Ali starred with the ball, as the Pakistan bowlers ran riot. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli ‘not taking anything for granted’ ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

Meeting the press here on Wednesday ahead of the semifinal clash, he said, “We have been in such games quite a few times, but there are no guarantees in this sport. As you have seen in this tournament, a lot of teams have surprised the opposition. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham