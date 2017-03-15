Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman with immediate effect

Dubai: In an expected turn of events, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down from his role on Wednesday. The former BCCI president, who was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman in May last year, cited personal reasons to quit ICC top post after eight months.

Manohar sent his resignation to ICC CEO David Richardson.

According to the election process, which led to Manohar becoming ICC chairman in May 2016, ICC directors were allowed to nominate one candidate, who had to be either a present or past ICC director. Nominees with the support of two or more Full Member directors would have been eligible to contest the election, which was scheduled to have been concluded by 23 May last year.

However, given that Manohar was the sole nominee for the position and the Board unanimously supported his appointment, the independent Audit Committee Chairman, Adnan Zaidi, who was overseeing the election process, had declared the process complete, and Manohar the successful candidate.

Manohar is a prominent Indian lawyer who served his first stint as the BCCI President from 2008-2011. Following the passing of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Manohar was re-elected as the BCCI President in October 2015 and, by virtue of that position, has held the role of ICC Chairman since then.