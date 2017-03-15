Sports, Cricket

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman with immediate effect

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Former BCCI president, Shashank Manohar, cited personal reasons to step down from ICC top post.
Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman last year. (Photo: AFP)
 Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman last year. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: In an expected turn of events, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down from his role on Wednesday. The former BCCI president, who was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman in May last year, cited personal reasons to quit ICC top post after eight months.

Manohar sent his resignation to ICC CEO David Richardson.

According to the election process, which led to Manohar becoming ICC chairman in May 2016, ICC directors were allowed to nominate one candidate, who had to be either a present or past ICC director. Nominees with the support of two or more Full Member directors would have been eligible to contest the election, which was scheduled to have been concluded by 23 May last year.

However, given that Manohar was the sole nominee for the position and the Board unanimously supported his appointment, the independent Audit Committee Chairman, Adnan Zaidi, who was overseeing the election process, had declared the process complete, and Manohar the successful candidate.

Manohar is a prominent Indian lawyer who served his first stint as the BCCI President from 2008-2011. Following the passing of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Manohar was re-elected as the BCCI President in October 2015 and, by virtue of that position, has held the role of ICC Chairman since then.

Tags: shashank manohar, international cricket council, bcci
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Related Stories

“I have of course been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks,

I am following what’s transpiring at BCCI, says Shashank Manohar

I believe a strong BCCI based on solid governance foundations is good for cricket, said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.
01 Feb 2017 5:27 PM
Shashank Manohar, former BCCI president

Shashank Manohar as ICC chief has critics at home

His appointment upholds BCCI’s preeminent position in the administration of world cricket.
13 May 2016 3:53 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman with immediate effect

Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman last year. (Photo: AFP)
 

SLB's Padmavati sets vandalised again, put on fire in Kolhapur

'Padmavati' stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
 

A perfect storm of fire and ice may have led to snowball Earth

A trail of smoke can be seen from the 2013 eruption of the Pavlof volcano, which spewed an ash cloud 20,000 feet into the atmosphere that traveled southeastward over the North Pacific Ocean. The volcanos that may have contributed to snowball Earth spanned almost 2000 miles and erupted continuously for years. (Image courtesy of NASA)
 

Video: Ugly scenes as batsman knocks over bowler with shoulder charge in Australia

The celebration from the bowler wasn't appreciated with the batsman dropping his shoulder into him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Airtel surprises users, offers 30GB of free data

It’s interesting to note how Airtel’s latest offer is quite similar to the one Vodafone offered its customers late last year. Vodafone at that time, offered its customers 10GB of data at a price of 1GB.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli has 'no regrets' over Australia bust-up

Virat Kohli made some explosive accusations after the 2nd Test that Steve Smith had been systematically abusing the DRS. (Photo: AFP)

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)

Video: Ugly scenes as batsman knocks over bowler with shoulder charge in Australia

The celebration from the bowler wasn't appreciated with the batsman dropping his shoulder into him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)

Here’s how Jharkhand’s young women inspired Australian cricketers

Australian players spent time in small groups hearing firsthand from the girls the challenges they have faced to get to where they are now with the help of Yuwa. (Photo: Cricket Australia)

Michael Clarke lauds BCCI, CA for reaching quick truce in DRS row unlike Monkeygate

Steve Smith left Virat Kohli-led India miffed when he looked towards the dressing room for advice on whether to review a lbw dismissal in the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: BCCI / PTI / AP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham