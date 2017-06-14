 LIVE !  :  England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP) Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Pakistan elect to bowl, Amir out with injury
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Pakistan elect to bowl, Amir out with injury

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
England: 7-0 from 2 overs. Jonny Bairstow: 2, Alex Hales: 5
England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP)
 England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP)

England: 5-0 from 1 over

Junaid is spot on the mark straight away, as the ball wraps Bairstow on the pads, as the Pakistan bowlers go up in appeal. The umpire says not out, but Amir immedia tely signals his captain for a DRS referral. Ball tracking showed that the ball would have gone on to flick the off stump, after having pitched in line. However, less than 50 per cent of the ball would have hit the off stump, which is why the umpire's original decision stands.

An eventful over, this. After all that drama on the first ball of the over, Hales plays a classic straight drive to bring up the first boundary of the for England.

Junaid Khan to get the proceedings underway against Junaid Khan, as the sun beats down on the Cardiff Cricket Stadium.

The national anthems are done, and the match is set to begin, as Sarfraz Ahmed gathers his charges into a huddle.

Couple of changes for both the sides. Rumman Raees comes in to replace Mohammad Amir, who had suffered a back spasm before the game, has been ruled out of the game. Also, leggie Shadab Khan replaces Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan XI.

As hinted by England skipper Eoin Morgan on the eve of the match, Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy for England.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

England XI: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss, and has decided to put England in to bat first.

Bad news for Pakistan fans. Mohammad Amir's participation in this game is in doubt. According to reports, he is suffering from a back spasm.

Preview: England will take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens here on Wednesday. The hosts will go into the match as firm favourites against Sarfraz Ahmed-led side, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.

The ICC Champions Trophy is one trophy which both England and Pakistan have not won, with England finishing runners-up, twice, in 2004, and 2013, both at home. It is without doubt that when they come face-to-face on Wednesday, both the teams will give it their best shot.

The only ICC trophy England has won is the ICC World Twenty20, back in 2010, in West Indies. England has had a smooth tournament so far, with almost everything going their way. Being the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, they will head into this game with a positive mindset.

However, the only recent disappointment for them has been Jason Roy, who managed just 18 runs from 3 matches, with his top score of 13 coming in the match against New Zealand. If Roy is excluded from the playing eleven, then Sam Billings may get a look in.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had an up and down tournament so far. After losing to India, they went on to win against South Africa and Sri Lanka, with the second win confirming their place in the last four. However, the match against Sri Lanka did not go as smooth as expected. After restricting the Lankans for 236, the Men in Green struggled through to victory, winning by just three wickets.

Pakistan have their injury concerns too. One of the main injuries coming early in the tournament, after their defeat to India,was when Wahab Riaz was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury. The PCB had named a replacement, Rumman Raees, who has not played a game yet. They have, however, gone with newcomers Fakhar Zaman and Fahim Ashraf, who have played two games and one game respectively.

It will be all to play for when the two sides face each other on Wednesday, and promises to be a good contest. 

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Steven Finn.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and wicketkeeper), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Rumman Raees.

Tags: icc champions trophy, england vs pakistan, sarfraz ahmed, eoin morgan, live cricket score
Location: United Kingdom, Wales, Cardiff

Related Stories

England have won 12 of their last 14 meetings with Pakistan in ODIs (L2); they did lose their most recent encounter however (4th September 2016), that game taking place at this very venue in Cardiff.(Photo: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy England vs Pakistan semifinal: Key facts, stats, preview, teams

Surprisingly, this will be the first time these sides will have faced off in the Champions Trophy
14 Jun 2017 12:06 PM
In Eoin Morgan's well-balanced unit, the world sees a chance for England to realise their dream of winning a major ICC ODI tournament. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: England hold upper hand against Pakistan in 1st semifinal

3-time WC finalists England have been trying for the past 42 years to lay claim to an ICC trophy in a major ODI tournament.
13 Jun 2017 3:12 PM
Bairstow took part in England's final practice at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, and was one of the first to bat in the nets while Roy was seen fielding on the boundary.(Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Jonny Bairstow set to replace Jason Roy for England

Jonny Bairstow, however, has never opened the batting for England, but is expected to be given the role against Pakistan.
13 Jun 2017 7:04 PM
The Pakistan head coach, however, said that his side's unpredictability is their strong suit, adding that they have been trying hard to play much more consistent cricket and become a better team.(Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s middle-order has been exposed, says Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur was not satisfied with the manner Pakistan won the game and said that he was expecting a better performance from his boys.
14 Jun 2017 10:28 AM
'Wahab Riaz was ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy after sustaining an injury during the India-Pakistan clash on June 4. (Photo: AP)

Wahab Riaz for sale on eBay, Pakistan face England in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

The Australian user described the item condition 'used before adding 'Some wear and tear. Hairy'.
14 Jun 2017 11:52 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

They also get the Samsung Pay Mini feature that can act as a wallet and store credit as well as debit cards.
 

New malware created to target Apple Macs, experts warn

According to a statistics report by MCAfee, there are about 450,000 malware targeting Apple computers.
 

Conjoined twins with rare condition separated in 11-hour-long surgery

The twins underwent an operation at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before which they were implanted with balloons at the head to expand the skin to have an easy operation. (Photo: Facebook/ConjoinedDelaneyTwins)
 

Live| CT17 semifinal, Eng vs Pak: Pakistan elect to bowl, Amir out with injury

England will go into the match as firm favourites against Pakistan, whose entry to the semi-final came as a surprise to many.(Photo: AFP)
 

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

US Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Which video-streaming service should I use?

(Image: Representational image/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh run to last four is reward for years of toil

Bangladesh's long struggle in the game is now bearing fruit. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli’s India face tricky Bangladesh test in semi-final

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, leads his team off the pitch (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy England vs Pakistan semifinal: Key facts, stats, preview, teams

England have won 12 of their last 14 meetings with Pakistan in ODIs (L2); they did lose their most recent encounter however (4th September 2016), that game taking place at this very venue in Cardiff.(Photo: AFP)

Wahab Riaz for sale on eBay, Pakistan face England in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

'Wahab Riaz was ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy after sustaining an injury during the India-Pakistan clash on June 4. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s middle-order has been exposed, says Mickey Arthur

The Pakistan head coach, however, said that his side's unpredictability is their strong suit, adding that they have been trying hard to play much more consistent cricket and become a better team.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham