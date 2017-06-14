Sports, Cricket

Bangladesh fan drapes India flag around dog ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 14, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 10:25 am IST
This is not the first time though when Bangladeshi fans have disrespected India.
An image, showing Indian flag draped around a dog, posted by Bangladesh cricket team fan has gone viral as India take on Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: Screengrab)
 An image, showing Indian flag draped around a dog, posted by Bangladesh cricket team fan has gone viral as India take on Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: While the India versus Bangladesh rivalry has not been as big as India versus Pakistan, passionate Bangladeshi cricket fans have been creating quite a buzz whenever these two sides have faced off each other.

So much so that, at times, the passion seems to have gone a bit overboard.  As India gear up to take on Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals, a photo has gone viral disrespecting the Indian flag.

Bangladesh cricket team is known by the nickname of ‘The Tigers’. In fact, their official Facebook page goes by the name of ‘Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers’.

However, a certain fan has taken ‘The Tiger’ analogy too far and shown utter disregard to the Indian tri-colour wrapping it around a dog in a photo posted on social media. The literal translation of what's written with the image is: “It is going to be a great match.”

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

This is not the first time though when Bangladeshi fans have disrespected India. After a rookie Mustafizur Rahman, with his off-cutters, ran through the Indian batting line-up during the three-match ODI series in June 2015, a newspaper in Bangladesh produced a “fake” cutter advertisement.

The ad showed seven Indian cricketers – MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – with half-shaved heads with Mustafizur shown endorsing cutter. The ad, which targeted Indian cricketers read: 'We have used it. You can use it too'.

(Photo: Facebook)(Photo: Facebook)

The criticism towards the Indian team did not stop there. As India and Bangladesh were about to square off in an Asia Cup final last year, a photo of Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s head went viral.

(Photo: Twitter)(Photo: Twitter)

Dhoni though had the last laugh as India beat Bangladesh in the final.

Tags: icc champions trophy, india vs bangladesh, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple working on self-driving cars, confirms CEO Tim Cook

(Photo: Tim Cook/AP)
 

Bangladesh fan drapes India flag around dog ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semifinal

An image, showing Indian flag draped around a dog, posted by Bangladesh cricket team fan has gone viral as India take on Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

HMD bets on emotional connect for Nokia's success in India

The company hopes to be among the top smartphone players in the country soon.
 

Adopted at 3, woman returns from Sweden to see ailing biological mother in India

Nilakshi Elizabeth Jorendal, who was adopted when she was three years old, is 44 now. (Photo: Nilakshi Elizabeth Jorendal's blog)
 

Ravindra Jadeja takes to Twitter to announce name of his baby girl

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki were blessed with a baby girl on June 8. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Scientists come up with solution for fake seeds

CCMB scientists led by Dr Imran Siddiqi who have been conducting research on this have got excellent results in plant breeding. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja takes to Twitter to announce name of his baby girl

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki were blessed with a baby girl on June 8. (Photo: PTI)

Asian flavour to tournament of champions in England

Pakistan players in a huddle. (Photo: ICC)

ICC trophy is the pinnacle of Murali’s success: Madhimalar Ramamurthy

Muralitharan with his wife Madhi receiving the ICC’s Hall of Fame award.

Champions Trophy: Eoin Morgan drops Jonny Bairstow hint ahead of Pakistan semi-final

Eoin Morgan Morgan would not confirm his XI at Tuesday's pre-match press conference in Cardiff but said there was

Big opportunity for Bangladesh vs India in Champions Trophy semifinals: Hathurusingha

The mass hysteria associated with Bangladesh's semi-final qualification is something that Chandika Hathurusingha is well aware of and that's the reason his outsider's (not being a Bangladeshi) perspective can work as a calming influence for his team amidst the unimaginable media frenzy. (Photo: BCB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham