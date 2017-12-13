search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka elect to bowl, Washington Sundar makes India debut

Published Dec 13, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 11:07 am IST
Sri Lanka won the first match against Team India in Dharamshala by 7 wickjets to take 1-0 lead in the series.
 Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera (left) has asked for a Dharamshala-like performance from his team to win second ODI against Rohit Sharma's (right) Team India in Mohali. (Photo:PTI)

Mohali: Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera has won the toss and the visitors have elected to bowl  in the second ODI at IS Bindra-PCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

While Sri Lanka have retained the playing XI which powered them to a seven-wicket win in Dharamshala, India have made one change to their side as Kuldeep Yadav made way for debutant Washington Sundar.

 

The Tamil Nadu youngster was handed his ODI cap by Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

After facing an embarrassing defeat in Dharmashala against Sri Lanka, Team India will be eager to level the series in the 2nd ODI which will be played at the IS Bindra-PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankans, who ended their 12-match losing streak with a win at Dharamsala, will look to close the series by winning the second ODI in Mohali.

Suranga Lakmal and the rest of the Sri Lankan pacers, who had blown away Indian batsmen,  will once again look to do the same.

Lankan skipper Thisara Perera has asked for a Dharamshala-like performance from his team in Mohali. "It is a good opportunity to win the series. Not many teams have won series in India. We want to do something special like we did in Dharamsala," he said.

Rohit Sharma, who is leading Team India in absence of newly married Virat Kohli, said that loss in first ODI was an eye opener for the team. He had promised that the team will learn from Dharamsala debacle and bounce back in the remaining two games.

“It is important to thrive in these conditions and come out good. It is an eye-opener for all of us," said Rohit said at the post-match conference.

For Team India the onus will be on batsman to deliver the goods this time around after failing miserably in Dharamshala. After the experienced Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell early, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya failed to make a big score. It was MS Dhoni's fighting 65, which saved India from embarrassment, else the home side would well have registered their lowest ever total in ODIs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav,  Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila, Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 am.

Where you can watch the match live?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The game can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, mohali odi, live cricket score


