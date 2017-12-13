3 double hundreds! Rohit Sharma slams 3rd double ton in ODIs, 2nd vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma, who was leading the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli, also became the only batsman to score three double tons in ODIs and two against the same opposition. (Photo: AP)

Mohali: Done it once, done it twice and done it thrice. Rohit Sharma’s love for scoring double hundreds in ODIs reached a new height as he slammed his third ODI double ton and second against Sri Lanka as India scored 392 runs after put in to bat in the second ODI here at the IS Bindra-PCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Rohit, who was leading the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli, also became the only batsman to score three double tons in ODIs and two against the same opposition. The Mumbai batsman, who opened the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, remained unbeaten as he score 208 not out from 153 balls and hammered 13 fours and 12 sixes, with a strike rate of 135.95.

Rohit scored his first ODI double ton against Australia back in November 2, 2013 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when he hammered 209.

He notched up yet another double ton a year later on November 13, 2014 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he notched up 264, which happens to be the highest score in by a batsman in an ODI innings.