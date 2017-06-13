Virat Kohli reclaims top spot in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

Virat Kohli has averaged 157 in the tournament so far, scoring 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed the numero uno spot on the ICC ODI batsmen’s rankings after stellar performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, against arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa.

The 28-year-old has had a difficult time with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, where his side Royal Challengers Bangalore finished rock bottom in the league stage.

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the number one spot on the ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen. (Photo: ICC/ Screengrab)

The Delhi-born lad has had a successful Test season, where he led his side to series victories over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia; Team India have not played any ODI cricket in between, barring five matches against New Zealand last year, and three against England in January.

However, Kohli came out all guns blazing in the Champions Trophy; he has averaged 157 in the tournament so far, scoring 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, to guide his side into the semi finals.

Kohli is closely followed by David Warner in second and AB de Villiers in third; both these batters’ respective teams, Australia and South Africa, have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy in the group stage.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan is the only other Indian batsman in the top 10 spots of the ICC ODI rankings, while Rohit Sharma (13th) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (14th) complete India’s presence in the top 15 list.