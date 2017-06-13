Anil Kumble will be Team India coach till West Indies tour, says BCCI

"We want India to win the Champions Trophy. The BCCI will follow the directions of the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Yes, we have received the information that he (Anil Kumble) will go to West Indies," said BCCI acting president CK Khanna. (Photo: AP)

London: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna has confirmed that Anil Kumble would be the head of coach of the Indian team till the West Indies tour.

"We want India to win the Champions Trophy. The BCCI will follow the directions of the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Yes, we have received the information that he will go to West Indies," Khanna told ANI.

Vinod Rai, chief of the Supreme Court-appointed CoA for the BCCI, on Monday said that Kumble would continue to serve as the head coach till the Indies series.

Rai further said that it would, however, be subjected to Kumble's acceptance.

"The coach selection has been entrusted to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which had selected Anil Kumble last year for a one-year contract and the process has to be followed," Rai told the reporters.

"But there is clarity to this extent that since it (the selection process) has got delayed, Anil Kumble, subject to his acceptance, will be there for the West Indies Tour. Up till then he will be there."

It is reported that the three-member CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, tasked to find the new coach for the Indian cricket team, is willing to retain the incumbent legendary leg-spinner for the post.

India will go for a five-match ODI series against West Indies beginning June 23.