Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga timeline: Allegations, spats and all we know so far

Kolkata: Extra-marital affairs allegations, Facebook photos, WhatsApp chats, arguments, counter-arguments, press conferences, phone recordings, exclusion from BCCI’s contract, IPL future in limbo, FIR and a possibility out of court settlement. Mohammed Shami’s life has been nothing less than a soap opera after wife Hasin Jahan opened a can of worms on March 7, accusing the Indian pacer of having extra-marital affairs and from thereon, the saga is getting murkier with each passing day.

Here’s the timeline of the events:

1) March 7, 2018: Mohammed Shami is having extra-marital affairs, says wife Hasin Jahan

Hasin Jahan took the cricketing fraternity by storm as she claimed that Shami is having extra-marital affairs. She took to her Facebook to post photos of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Chats with a number of women.

2) March 7, 2018: Shami’s family tried to kill me, found contraceptives in his car: Hasin Jahan

Soon after she claimed that the cricketer cheated her, Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami’s family members – his mother and his brother – tortured her and tried to kill her. She also said that following Shami’s return from India’s tour of South Africa, he abused her and beat her.

3) March 7, 2018: Mohammed Shami dismisses Hasin Jahan’s adultery charges

Shami took to his social media platforms and quashed all the reports, saying that all the reports that are going around are false and are out as an attempt to ruin his career.

4) March 7, 2018: Mohammed Shami’s coach comes out in his support

Shami’s childhood coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, threw his weight behind the embattled cricketer, saying he is a shy person and Hasin Jahan’s allegations are false.

5) March 7, 2018: Hasin Jahan calls Shami a big flirt and threatens to drag him to court

The day of intrigue went a step further as Hasin Jahan, during a press conference, called Shami a big flirt before adding that she has all the evidences and she will drag him to the court.

6) March 7, 2018: BCCI excludes Shami’s name from the list of player contracts

Shami was dealt with a big blow as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to withhold Shami’s name from players’ contracts, citing disciplinary grounds. While the other top Indian cricketers made a big leap in terms of money, Shami missed out following the strife in his personal life.

7) March 7, 2018: Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls them to hotel rooms, says Hasin Jahan

Jahan continued the series of attacks on Shami, claiming the Indian cricketer has relations with women from Pakistan and Dubai. She claimed that while the Indian team returned home from South Africa, he stayed in Dubai to meet a Pakistani woman. She also alleged that Shami has relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore and Nagpur.

8) March 7, 2018: Shami hits back at wife’s allegations

After a whirlwind day, the Indian cricket team speedster termed wife Hasin’s allegations baseless. Shami also said that he hopes that the things will be sorted out soon.

9) March 8, 2018: Shami has fixed matches, wanted to kill me and marry Bollywood actress, claims Hasin Jahan and files police complaint

If the allegations of extra-marital affairs and domestic abuse were not enough, Hasin Jahan claimed that Shami took money from a girl named Alisbah in Dubai before saying that if he can cheat her (Hasin), then he can also cheat the country. Later, in the day, she also claimed that like Virat Kohli, Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress Hasin also filed police complaint against the cricketer.

10) March 8, 2018: Shami denies match-fixing claims, says Hasin Jahan has lost her mental balance

"I will also take legal action against her. Me and my family always wanted to stay with her. I have always loved her. You have seen that how happy we were in the interview. But I feel she is planning something evil,” said Shami.

11) March 9, 2018: FIR lodged against Shami and family members, Hasin Jahan seeks BCCI’s help

Following a written complaint from Hasin Jahan, a FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

12) March 9, 2018: Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother, claims Hasin Jahan

Hasin Jahan told media that the Indian cricketer pushed her inside the room, where his brother was, and wanted her to have physical relations with him. She also claimed that Shami had relations with sex workers, when on tour.

13) March 9, 2018: Shami’s IPL future in limbo as DD awaits BCCI’s review

After exclusion from BCCI’s contract, Shami received another blow as his IPL side Delhi Daredevils decided to take BCCI’s review before allowing Shami to play in the upcoming edition of IPL.

14) March 9, 2018: Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings of alleged Shami call

After sharing photos in her first post during the sage, Hasin Jahan shared the telephone recording of what she claims to be a phone call with Mohammed Shami.

15) March 10, 2018: Hasin Jahan is brainwashed, acting under someone’s influence; will protect her and daughter, says Mohammed Shami

While Shami made it clear that he was taken aback by wife’s allegations; he said that he will continue to protect her and their daughter Aairah before demanding a through investigation into the matter.

16) March 11, 2018: Shami would have run away if I did not catch hold of his phone: Hasin Jahan

Day 5 of the saga and Hasin Jahan said that Shami would have ran way to UP and divorced her had she not caught hold of the mobile phone, from which he allegedly had those chats with women.

17) March 11, 2018: Shami discusses patch-up

Later in the day, Shami came out in open, saying, that only patch up will be good for the two and their daughter.

18) March 12, 2018: Kolkata police ask BCCI for Mohammed Shami's South Africa tour details

Kolkata police wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking further details of Shami and Indian team’s itinerary details of South Africa tour.

19) March 12, 2018: Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp, says Jahan

After claiming that Shami had relations with women from various cities in the world, Jahan went on to claim that the Indian cricketer had an affair with a South African woman and chatted with her on WhatsApp during India’s recent tour of South Africa.