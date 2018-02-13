search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Dhawan departs early, Rabada strikes

Published Feb 13, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
Score, India 48-1 from 7.2 overs ( Rohit Sharma 13*, Shikhar Dhawan 34*; Morne Morkel 0/17, Kagiso Rabada 1/31).
Port Elizabeth: The visitors have got off to a decent start, and are yet to lose a wicket in the match so far.

India 48-1 from 7.2 overs

 

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs as Andile Phehlukwayo takes a good catch at deep backward square leg, as Kagiso Rabada celebrates his wicket.

India 17-0 from 5 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have got India off to a good start. However, Morne Morkel has been the key man for Proteas so far, having got two maidens and conceding just four runs.

Toss update

Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth ODI against India on Tuesday.

The hosts have made one change, as Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Chris Morris.

Meanwhile, India have gone unchanged for this match.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram(captain), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi

Preview

Having tasted their first ODI series defeat in Johannesburg, India will aim to seal the six-match ODI series when they lock horns with South Africa in the fifth ODI of the Momentum Series at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and co started the series in fine fashion, securing dominant victories in the first three contests at Durban, Centurion and Cape Town respectively to take their tally to 3-0. However, the hosts bounced back by winning the rain-affected and lightning-struck Pink ODI in Johannesburg through the Duckworth-Lewis method by five wickets.

The Men in Blue will now look forward to learning from their mistakes and make history in the African continent. A victory at Port Elizabeth will see India clinch their first ODI series in South Africa.

It will be intriguing to see how Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal tackle the Proteas batting-line up, who countered the Indian spin duo with ease in the last match.

The visitors do not have a great record at the venue, having lost all five ODIs they have played since 1992. Kohli is likely to go with the same playing XI, as Kedar Jadhav continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Aiden Markram’s side, meanwhile, will be brooding with confidence having kept the series alive. With AB de Villiers back in the squad, the hosts will aim to keep the momentum going and tie the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

Match-timings:

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Dhawan departs early, Rabada strikes

