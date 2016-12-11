 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli smashes record-breaking double ton
 
Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli smashes record-breaking double ton

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2016, 9:37 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 12:10 pm IST
Virat Kohli is the first Indian cricketer to score three double centuries as a captain.
 Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It has been record-breaking day for Virat Kohli and India in Mumbai. The skipper brought up his third double century of this year, Kohli is the first Indian captain to score three double centuries.

Jayant Yadav is batting on 92 and India now lead England by 179 runs.

Things are looking very bad for England, the visiting team bowlers have been unable to break India's eight wicket partnership, which is now worth 215 runs.

India: 579/7 from 171 overs

LUNCH! India go into the break with a lead of 179 runs. Kohli is batting on 212, Jayant Yadav is unbeaten on 92.

India: 558/7 from 165 overs

Double ton! Captain Kohli brings up his third double century in Mumbai, all of his double tons have come as a captain, first for an Indian captain. It's has been a brilliant innings and the Wankhede crowd is delighted, they have found their successor after Sachin Tendulkar. India now lead by 158 runs.

India: 539/7 from 160 overs

The partnership is now worth 175 runs, thing are looking very bad for England. Captain Kohli is inching close to double century, while Jayant Yadav is getting close to his maiden century. The lead is now 139 runs.

India: 504/7 from 154 overs

India continue to dominate the opponents, the team is score is now past 500 and lead is now over 100 runs. This is great achievement considering that India batted on the third day pitch and are currently batting on a fourth day pitch.

India: 463/7 from 144 overs

Fifty! Second fifty for Jayant Yadav in his career, a career that is only three Tests old. Very impressive innings from the lower order batsmen. India lead by 80 runs

India: 463/7 from 144 overs

Just like the third day, England started with Jake Ball bowling the first over but they didn't get the same result. Saturday morning they clinched the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara on the second ball of the day, this time Kohli hit a four in the first over to bring up his 150. India now lead by 63 runs.

Mumbai: Welcome back to Mumbai for fourth day's play of the fourth test between India and England.

India ended the third day at 451/7 with a lead of 51 runs. Virat Kohli, the Test skipper played a sensation innings of unbeaten 147 to put India in a commanding position in the fourth Test. Jayant Yadav is unbeaten along Kohli on 30.

The foundation was laid by the opener Murali Vijay, the batsman completed his eight Test century in the Tests.

English bowler were disciplined but ineffective the whole day as Indian batsmen dealt with them easily.

virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

