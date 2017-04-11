 LIVE !  :  Aditya Tare becomes the first batsman to get dismissed in the RPS innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live | RPS vs DD: Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa put the breaks on DD run rate
 
Live | RPS vs DD: Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa put the breaks on DD run rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
DD: 81-2 from 10 overs. Sanju Samson: 44, Rishabh Pant: 6
Aditya Tare becomes the first batsman to get dismissed in the RPS innings. (Photo: BCCI)
DD: 82-1 from 10 overs

The run rate has gone down considerably since spinners Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa came on to bowl. Sanju Samson, who is nearing in on a half century, has curbed his shots for the last couple of overs.

DD: 71-2 from 8.1 overs

WICKET! Imran Tahir is on fire this season. Starts off the over with a googly, as Billings completely mis-read the delivery, which went on to crash into the off stump.

DD: 47-1 from 5 overs

Sanju Samson has raced away to a brisk 34 from 18 balls, after Tare's dismissal early on. The 22-year-old hit some cracking cover drives, in the first few overs.

DD: 2-1 from 1.1 overs

WICKET! Brilliant delivery from Deepak Chahar. Aditya Tare drove at the out-swinger, and edged it straight to MS Dhoni. An early breakthrough for RPS.

Teams:

Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni(wk), Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Adam Zampa, Ashok Dinda, Imran Tahir.

Delhi Daredevils XI:  Aditya Tare, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant(wk), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan(c).

Toss:

Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss, and have decided to bowl first.

Big news coming from the centre is that RPS captain Steve Smith will miss out on the DD game due to a stomach bug. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane also confirmed that Manoj Tiwary has been left out of the RPS XI, as his father passed away.

Preview: It’s a clash between two teams that are trying to break into the top four positions in the Indian Premier League points table, as the Delhi Daredevils travel to Pune to face the Rising Pune Supergiant at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Tuesday.

RPS have won one and lost one so far in their first two matches, but more crucially for skipper Steve Smith, his side have not shown the capability of winning while batting first.

While RPS have a strong batting lineup with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they seem a little light on the bowling front.

Delhi Daredevils on the other hand, seem to have a balanced side, with the presence of Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav. DD have lost the only game they have played so far, against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

