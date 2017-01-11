Sports, Cricket

PCB gets green signal to take legal action against BCCI

PCB chief Najam Sethi also said that Pakistan skipper Misbah will have a place in the board, once he hangs up his boots.
BCCI and PCB have a deal in place to hold a bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to undertake legal actions against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to PCB chief Najam Sethi.

While both India and Pakistan share a healthy rivalry in cricket, the two nations have not played any bilateral series against each other since 2012/13. Since then, the two teams have only played against each other in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

The two cricket boards do have a deal in place to hold a bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018; however, escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan have put the series in doubt.

"In the context of what has happened [Uri attack], even considering such a thought [of India playing against Pakistan] is not appropriate," former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur, who was, earlier this month, ousted from his post, told PTI in a statement last year.

The PCB chief Najam Sethi has now revealed that the Pakistani board has received a green signal to undertake legal proceedings against BCCI for refusing to play against Pakistan, according to a report in Pakistan-based newspaper Dunya News. Sethi also added that Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who has been mulling retirement for since a while, will have a position in the PCB waiting for him, when he decides to hang up his boots.

