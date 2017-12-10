search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time when the hosts face Sri Lanka in the first ODI here at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India 1 down as Mathews removes Dhawan early
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India 1 down as Mathews removes Dhawan early

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Score: India 2/1 after 4 overs; Rohit Sharma 2* (12), Shreyas Iyer 0* (6); Suranga Lakmal (0/2), Angelo Mathews (1/0).
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time when the hosts face Sri Lanka in the first ODI here at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI)
 Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time when the hosts face Sri Lanka in the first ODI here at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI)

Dharamsala: Sri Lanka are off to a bright start as Angelo Mathews has sent Shikhar Dhawan packing early in the first ODI on Sunday. Debutant Shreyas Iyer has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle.

India 0/1 after 2 overs:

 

WICKET! What a start this is for Sri Lanka! Shikhar Dhawan is given out LBW on review. India are yet to get off the mark and they have already lost a wicket. Angelo Mathews has struck in his first over.

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera has won the toss and the visitors have elected to bowl in the first ODI at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer, who made his T20I debut during the three-match series against New Zealand, is making his ODI debut as India also pick Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik in addition to MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, who is making a comeback to the side after being rested for the Tests versus Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time and hopes to commence his India captaincy journey on a winning note. 

While Shreyas Iyer will make his ODI debut, the hosts will be without permanent captain and premier batsman Virat Kohli, after he was rested for the limited-overs series ahead of the gruelling South Africa tour in January.

For the hosts, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan will be the likely opening combination, and it remains to be seen if Ajinkya Rahane would get a game.

The big boost for the Indian side will be the return of Hardik Pandya, who returns to the side after being rested for the Tests.

For Sri Lanka, the captaincy responsibility will be passed on to Thisara Perera from Dinesh Chandimal. The biggest worry for the Islanders will be the absence of Dhananjaya de Silva, who will miss the opener due to illness and injury. Meanwhile, Asela Gunaratne, who injured his finger during the first Test could find a place in the playing XI.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera

What time will the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 11.30 am IST

Where can the match be seen?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The game can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, dharamsala odi, live cricket score
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala


Related Stories

IND vs SL,1st ODI: In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma eyes maiden win as captain
Sri Lanka can beat India in the absence of Virat Kohli: Thisara Perera
Virat Kohli-less India can jump to top of ODI rankings with Sri Lanka cleansweep


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India 1 down as Mathews removes Dhawan early

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time when the hosts face Sri Lanka in the first ODI here at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dubai World Superseries Finals: Fully-fit Kidambi Srikanth focuses on winning

Kidambi Srikanth created a sensation this year by winning four Super Series titles besides finishing runner-up in another. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mithali Raj braved grandparents’ discomfort, unreserved train journeys to make it big

"That’s what Rahul Dravid said. He said he has never travelled in train as an India player, but I did. But those difficulties make us strong," said Mithali Raj. (Photo: PTI)
 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mithali Raj braved grandparents’ discomfort, unreserved train journeys to make it big

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)

Sri Lanka can beat India in the absence of Virat Kohli: Thisara Perera

India will be without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli in the limited overs series after he opted for rest, but Thisara Perera feels that his team would still has to put its best foot forward against the hosts.(Photo: AP / PTI)

IND vs SL,1st ODI: In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma eyes maiden win as captain

In absence in regular skipper Virat Kohli, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to try various combinations in batting and bowling departments. (Photo:PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka: Kedar Jadhav ruled out of ODI series with hamstring injury

Kedar Jadhav was on Saturday ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham