LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: India 1 down as Mathews removes Dhawan early

Dharamsala: Sri Lanka are off to a bright start as Angelo Mathews has sent Shikhar Dhawan packing early in the first ODI on Sunday. Debutant Shreyas Iyer has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle.

India 0/1 after 2 overs:

WICKET! What a start this is for Sri Lanka! Shikhar Dhawan is given out LBW on review. India are yet to get off the mark and they have already lost a wicket. Angelo Mathews has struck in his first over.

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera has won the toss and the visitors have elected to bowl in the first ODI at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Toss time

Shreyas Iyer, who made his T20I debut during the three-match series against New Zealand, is making his ODI debut as India also pick Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik in addition to MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, who is making a comeback to the side after being rested for the Tests versus Sri Lanka.

Here's the 11 that will take the field for #TeamIndia in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India for the first time and hopes to commence his India captaincy journey on a winning note.

#TeamIndia going through the drills at the picturesque Dharamsala.

While Shreyas Iyer will make his ODI debut, the hosts will be without permanent captain and premier batsman Virat Kohli, after he was rested for the limited-overs series ahead of the gruelling South Africa tour in January.

BIG moment this for young Shreyas Iyer who is all set to make his ODI debut

For the hosts, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan will be the likely opening combination, and it remains to be seen if Ajinkya Rahane would get a game.

The big boost for the Indian side will be the return of Hardik Pandya, who returns to the side after being rested for the Tests.

For Sri Lanka, the captaincy responsibility will be passed on to Thisara Perera from Dinesh Chandimal. The biggest worry for the Islanders will be the absence of Dhananjaya de Silva, who will miss the opener due to illness and injury. Meanwhile, Asela Gunaratne, who injured his finger during the first Test could find a place in the playing XI.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera

What time will the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 11.30 am IST

Where can the match be seen?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD. The game can also be streamed live on Hotstar.