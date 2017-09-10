Here's Virat Kohli-led Indian squad for 1st 3 ODIs vs Australia

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The 16-man Indian cricket team squad for the first three ODIs against World champions Australia was announced on Sunday, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being rested.

Pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who did not feature in the ODIs against Sri Lanka have also been recalled.

However, Yuvraj Singh, who played his last ODI against West Indies in June, was once again not picked up by the selectors.

The 30-year-old Ashwin is currently in England playing for Worcestershire in the County cricket championship, and was a doubt for the squad. Jadeja, too, has been rested, given the hectic season ahead for Team India.

Rohit Sharma, who scored two centuries and a half-century in the ODIs against Sri Lanka will once again become captain Virat Kohli’s deputy. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has 101 stumpings to his name, will continue to keep wickets in the forthcoming series.

Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have also kept their place in the squad, after a fine showing against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded limited-overs series.

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman, All-India Senior Selection Committee, outlining the way forward.

"The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours," concluded Prasad.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.