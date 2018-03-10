Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had on March 7 claimed that the pacer had extra-marital affairs.

“Since it is in public domain, people are making jokes and fun of the entire episode. Families from both sides are trying to sort things out, I am in touch with all of them,” he said to ABP News.

“I won't blame my wife, she is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well,” he added.

Shami was retained by Delhi Daredevils (DD) for Rs 3 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in January, and his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming tournament remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, his wife had stated that she would approach the BCCI to discuss on the same matter.