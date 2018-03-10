search on deccanchronicle.com
Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 10, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had on March 7 claimed that the pacer had extra-marital affairs.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.

Read more: FIR against Mohammed Shami for attempt to murder, domestic abuse

 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had on March 7 claimed that the pacer had extra-marital affairs.

“Since it is in public domain, people are making jokes and fun of the entire episode. Families from both sides are trying to sort things out, I am in touch with all of them,” he said to ABP News.

Also read: Facebook blocked my account, deleted posts: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan

“I won't blame my wife, she is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well,” he added.

Read more: Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

Shami was retained by Delhi Daredevils (DD) for Rs 3 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in January, and his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming tournament remains to be seen.

Read more: Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Delhi Daredevils to review situation ahead of IPL

Meanwhile, his wife had stated that she would approach the BCCI to discuss on the same matter.

