LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma departs, India lose 1st wicket

The Men in Blue will eye history after losing the Test series earlier. (Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: Virat Kohli wins the toss for the second time in the series and decides to bat in the fourth ODI at New Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg .

India, who played the same side for the three games decided to make one change in the playing eleven with Kedar Jadhav making place for Shreyas Iyer who will be playing his 1st ODI in South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 100th ODI for the team

South Africa made two changes to the side, The proteas dropped leg spinner Imran Tahir from the side and brought in Morne Morkel, while AB de Villiers, who missed the first three ODI's due to injury makes comeback into the side to boost the batting lineup .

Good afternoon and welcome to the #PinkODI. A big day for SA coming up. @ABdeVilliers17 is back to #PitchUpInPink. Can the #ProteaFire be reignited and SA stay alive in the series? #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/qPODfBk7R5 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 10, 2018

Having dominated the opposition so far in the Momentum ODI series, India will look forward to clinching their first-ever series on South African soil when the two nations lock horn in the fourth ODI at Johannesburg on Saturday.

Spin sure is the flavour this series and almost everyone has turned 'wristy' #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zfbi6RRB93 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2018

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli and co took an unprecedented lead in the six-match series with a thumping 124-run victory against South Africa in the third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. And now, the Men in Blue will eye history after losing the Test series earlier.

During their 2010-11 tour of the Proteas, India were caught in a similar situation, leading the ODI series 2-1 under MS Dhoni, but the hosts bounced back to eventually clinch the five-match ODI series 3-2.

A victory will also help the visitors topple the Proteas to bag the number one stop in the ICC ODI team rankings. South Africa, on the other hand, will be boosted with the return of AB de Villiers, who suffered a finger injury in January that saw him ruled out of the first three ODI matches.

Though Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock still remain on the list of casualties, the return of de Villiers will add much-needed solidity to their batting line-up, who have faltered so far against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).

