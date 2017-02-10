 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Kohli’s double ton puts India in command
 
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record with double ton against B'desh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
India skipper Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test series.
Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books after he became the first cricketer to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test series.

Follow India vs Bangladesh Test Live

The Indian skipper, who was at his imperious best during his 204-run knock in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, went past Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring double tons in three consecutive Test series as India dominated the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side.

Kohli, who had scores of 200 (vs West Indies in Antigua), 211 (vs New Zealand in Indore) and 235 (vs England in Mumbai), added 204 runs in the first innings of the only Test against Bangladesh to achieve this special feat.

The Indian skipper, during his way to 204, also shattered two other records as he became the first Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in a season in Tests and also, only the second captain to score 1000 runs in a home season in the longer format of the game.

Termed as King Kohli for his exploits with the bat, Kohli also joined Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar as the third Indian batsman to score over 1000 runs in a home season.

Tags: virat kohli, india vs bangladesh, hyderabad test match
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Kohli’s double ton puts India in command

Score: India 568/5; Wriddhiman Saha (47*), R Ashwin (34*)
10 Feb 2017 9:18 AM
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

India skipper Virat Kohli crossed 1000 runs in the ongoing home season of Test matches with a ton against Bangladesh.
09 Feb 2017 5:21 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni is the coolest man one can ever know: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif was asked by one of his fans on Twitter to say a few words about Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

It was fair to drop my triple centurion son: Karun Nair's father

India cricketer Karun Nair is the only batsman to be dropped straight after scoring a triple ton, despite having no injury issue. (Photo: PTI)
 

Revealed! Here is Aamir Khan's much guarded look from Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir was last seen in the all-time blockbuster 'Dangal'.
 

Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record with double ton against B'desh

Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman breastfeeds a baby pig on live television in Peru

To explain her situation, the woman who was holding a piglet in her hand, whipped out her breast and started feeding the animal. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Video shows man stopping his wife from jumping to death in China

The man held on to his wife for more than three minutes, trying to convince her to come back to safety until the police arrived and rescued her. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

It was fair to drop my triple centurion son: Karun Nair's father

India cricketer Karun Nair is the only batsman to be dropped straight after scoring a triple ton, despite having no injury issue. (Photo: PTI)

Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Kohli’s double ton puts India in command

Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Ind vs Ban: Captain Virat Kohli cracks whip

India’s captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first day of the Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photos: S. Surender Reddy)

Twenty20 triple-centurion Mohit Ahlawat considers MS Dhoni as role model

Following his incredible knock, wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohit Ahlawat, got a call from Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils for a trial. (Photo: Twitter)

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham