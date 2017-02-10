Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record with double ton against B'desh

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books after he became the first cricketer to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test series.

The Indian skipper, who was at his imperious best during his 204-run knock in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, went past Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid’s record of scoring double tons in three consecutive Test series as India dominated the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side.

Kohli, who had scores of 200 (vs West Indies in Antigua), 211 (vs New Zealand in Indore) and 235 (vs England in Mumbai), added 204 runs in the first innings of the only Test against Bangladesh to achieve this special feat.

The Indian skipper, during his way to 204, also shattered two other records as he became the first Indian skipper to score 1000 runs in a season in Tests and also, only the second captain to score 1000 runs in a home season in the longer format of the game.

Termed as King Kohli for his exploits with the bat, Kohli also joined Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar as the third Indian batsman to score over 1000 runs in a home season.