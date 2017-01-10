Sports, Cricket

Watch: Fans go wild as MS Dhoni comes out to bat against England

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
More than 20,000 people who were present at the iconic Mumbai venue broke into a unanimous chant, as Dhoni came out to bat.
MS Dhoni, in his characteristic way, simply walked onto the pitch without much ado. (Photo: AP)
 MS Dhoni, in his characteristic way, simply walked onto the pitch without much ado. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai went absolutely wild, as the ever-so-familiar muscular figure emerged from the dressing room of the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Ambati Rayudu may have just scored a century, but all the applause was for this muscular figure, who calmly walked into the outfield after giving the former a congratulatory handshake.

More than 20,000 people who were present at the iconic Mumbai venue broke into a unanimous chant, that ushered-in memories of the fateful afternoon at the Wankhede when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar walked out onto the pitch for his last hurrah in 2013.

“Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!”

The former India captain however, in his characteristic way, simply walked onto the pitch without much ado.

The only difference between Wankhede 2013 and Brabourne Stadium 2017 is that Dhoni has not retiring from cricket altogether yet. He was merely playing his last match as the captain in India colours – a match that happened to be a practice game between India A and England.

Dhoni went on to smash a brilliant 68 off 40 balls in the innings, helping India A reach a massive score of 304 from 50 overs. His innings was strewn with eight boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Dhoni's innings truly had everything – even a streaker – which goes to show the kind of fan following the former India captain has, not just in Mumbai, but all over the country.

Before the start of the match in Dhoni’s last game as captain in the Indian colours, he was felicitated by CCI for his contribution towards the Indian cricket.

Tags: mahendra singh dhoni, india vs england, yuvraj singh, ambati rayudu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mira Bhayandar

Related Stories

The practice mathc between India A and england has become a high-profile affair, with the presence of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the side. (Photo: AFP)

Fans to get free entry in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain at CCI

With the BCCI agreeing to cover the cost of the having around 300 policemen in the stadium, the CCI has decided to give free entry to fans.
10 Jan 2017 12:57 PM
While Dhoni played a cracking hook against a medium pacer, Yuvraj danced down the track to a spinner, and smashed him miles into the air. (Photo: AP)

Watch: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh smack net bowlers ahead of England ODIs

Dhoni and Yuvraj have not played competitive cricket for some time, which is why they will take part in the warm-up game against England.
10 Jan 2017 12:20 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chiranjeevi finally reacts to RGV's rant against Naga Babu and Khaidi No 150

RGV is at it again!
 

Three IVF calves born in Chhattisgarh from frozen embryos

This is in line with the government's programme 'Rashtriya Gokul Mission' (Photo: AFP)
 

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Ian Chappell after his remarks against Pakistan side

While Shoaib Akhtar said that he partially agrees with Ian Chappell’s view that Pakistan lacked grit in their series loss against Australia but also reminded the former Australian skipper that the same Pakistani unit had drawn the four-match series against England in England. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's the fumble that blocked netizens in Asia from accessing porn

BGP diverts users to another page from the one they are trying to access (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports fraternity comes out in support of BSF jawan

BSF has taken cognisance of the allegations and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bangladesh court orders doctors to write legibly

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Ian Chappell after his remarks against Pakistan side

While Shoaib Akhtar said that he partially agrees with Ian Chappell’s view that Pakistan lacked grit in their series loss against Australia but also reminded the former Australian skipper that the same Pakistani unit had drawn the four-match series against England in England. (Photo: AP)

Fans to get free entry in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain at CCI

The practice mathc between India A and england has become a high-profile affair, with the presence of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the side. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammad Azharuddin wants to be Hyderabad Cricket Association chief

Azharuddin fought a long legal battle and got a favourable order by Andhra High Court back in 2011 but BCCI never officially lifted his ban. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh smack net bowlers ahead of England ODIs

While Dhoni played a cracking hook against a medium pacer, Yuvraj danced down the track to a spinner, and smashed him miles into the air. (Photo: AP)

Yograj Singh targets MS Dhoni again as Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback to Team India

Yograj Singh has once targeted MS Dhoni saying Dhoni’s decision to step down from India’s limited-overs captaincy has led to Yuvraj Singh’s comeback to the Indian side. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham