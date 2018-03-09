search on deccanchronicle.com
FIR against Mohammed Shami for attempt to murder, domestic abuse

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally.
An FIR has been lodged against cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday after a written complaint was filed by the fast bowler's wife.(Photo: Facebook)
  An FIR has been lodged against cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday after a written complaint was filed by the fast bowler's wife.(Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged against cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday after a written complaint was filed by the fast bowler's wife.

The FIR has been registered against Shami and his four other family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

 

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

The cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and was also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

However, Shami has refuted all the allegation and said that someone was misleading his wife.

Talking to the media earlier, Shami said, "Hasin and her family have been saying that we will sit and sort out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her".

"As far as allegation of compromising my performance while playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this," he added.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


