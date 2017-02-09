India vs Bangladesh Test: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay tons put India in command

Murali Vijay (108) and Virat Kohli (111 not out) punished Bangladesh as India amassed 356 runs on day one of the one-off Test. (Photo: BCCI / AP)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli (111 not out) and Murali Vijay (108) slammed tons as India ended day one of the one-off Test on 356 for three here on Thursday. Electing to bat, Kohli-led Indian side made the most of the batting-friendly wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim and Co could not stop the free flow of runs.

While KL Rahul missed out on a chance to get a big score, after he got out in the first over, Cheteshwar Pujara (83) and Vijay dashed Bangladesh’s plans to run through Indian batting order. Although Pujara could not bring up his third consecutive Test ton in Hyderabad, Vijay went on to score his second ton against Bangladesh.

India 285/3 from 80 overs:

Kohli and Rahane bring up fifty partnership and the team score is now slowly inching towards the the 300-run mark. Last 10 overs left and it would be wise of India not to lose anymore wickets today.

India 259/3 from 73 overs:

Fifty! Another half-century for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, his 15th test fifty. No special celebration, just a simple wave off the bat to the crowd.

India 234/3 from 64 overs:

WICKET! Taijul Islam strikes, Murali Vijay departs after scoring 108. A very good knock after India had lost KL Rahul early. Ajinkya Rahane joins Virat Kohli in the middle.

India 206/2 from 58 overs:

Tea time! While Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on hundred, Murali Vijay closes in on hundred. Kohli, who walked in to bat after Pujara's dismissal, is looking good with the bat. If India manage to score atleast 100 runs in the final session without losing too many wickets, Bangladesh would be under the pump.

India 184/2 from 51 overs:

WICKET! A much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh as Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a well-deserved hundred. He departs after scoring 83. Mushfiqur Rahim's presence of mind helps Mehedi Hasan Miraz scalp his first wicket in India.

India 122/1 from 37 overs:

Vijay, Pujara have brought up their fifties and 100-run partnership as the pair is setting up a fine platform for the team to put up a big total on board.

India 86/1 from 27 overs:

India have done well to go into lunch interval at 86/1. Pujara and Vijay have made sure Bangladesh did not enjoy much success after dismissing KL Rahul early. The duo, while keeping Bangladesh bowlers at bay, made sure that India don't miss out on run-scoring opportunities.

India 55/1 from 15 overs:

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara complete 50-run stand as India start to rebuild their innings after losing KL Rahul early.

India 30/1 from 11 overs:

Bangladesh are keeping things tight. They had a chance to send Pujara back in the dressing room but Mushfiqur Rahim did not go for the catch. India will definitely not mind that.

India 4/1 from 3 overs:

WICKET! Bangladesh have struck in the first over as Taskin Ahmed removes KL Rahul. The ball was there to be driven but Rahul's footwork was not up to the mark.

Hyderabad: Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and India have elected to bat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India, who will be playing their first Test in 2017, will be keen to maintain their recent unbeaten record in the longer format of the game as they face Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh side.

Match starts at 9.30 am IST.