Sports, Cricket

India in command at 356/3 after tons from Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
Cheteshwar Pujara was the epitome of patience, Murali Vijay's shots had contempt and Virat Kohli capped it with a display of utter disdain.
Virat Kohli (111 not out) scored his 16th Test 100 after Murali Vijay (108) batted solidly in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara (83). (Photo: BCCI)
 Virat Kohli (111 not out) scored his 16th Test 100 after Murali Vijay (108) batted solidly in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara (83). (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay pulverised a hapless Bangladesh attack into submission with majestic hundreds as India reached a commanding 356 for three at the end of the first day of the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

The Indian captain (111 not out) scored his 16th Test hundred in just over a session after Vijay (108) batted solidly in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara (83) to provide an ideal platform.

En route his ninth Test century, Vijay played 160 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a lovely six down the ground off Shakib Al Hasan. The only glitch in his otherwise blemish-free innings was a near run-out possibility when he was on 35.

To sum up India's batting, Pujara was the epitome of patience, Vijay's shots had contempt and skipper Kohli capped it with a display of utter disdain in what turned out to be a total domination by the Indian team.

Each innings was special in its own way and the home team would like to bat the minnows out of the game with a gigantic first-innings total. The slowness of the pitch will make it difficult for the team batting second.

As far as Indian batting is concerned, if Vijay hit sublime pull shots, Kohli looked regal playing the drives on the up.

A firm push by the Indian captain off Taskin Ahmed was a treat to watch. The pull, in front of square off a bouncer from Kamrul Islam Rabbi, was more of a slap shot. It showed why his quality of batsmanship is a notch above Vijay, who, in fact, was fantastic in his own right.

Such was Kohli's nonchalance that he merely celebrated after completing his hundred with a powerful whip off Mehedi Hasan Miraz through midwicket.

Poor Rabbi repeatedly bowled short and was hit for as many as 13 fours in the 91 runs that he conceded in 17 overs.

The platform was set when in-form Pujara and Vijay added 178 runs for the second wicket. The Vijay-Kohli partnership for the third wicket produced 54 runs and the unbroken fourth-wicket stand with a fit-again Ajinkya Rahane (45) saw the hosts add 122 runs in 26.2.

Once Vijay was bowled round the legs trying to play the sweep shot off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1/50), Kohli took it upon himself to literally 'manhandle' the Bangladesh bowlers.

The intensity and the urgency to score quickly was evident as India upped the ante in the second session that yielded 120 runs in 31 overs. The final passage of play was even better as India amassed 150 runs in 32 overs.

Pujara, who was playing second fiddle to Vijay, will rue his luck as it was a soft dismissal with an outside edge being snapped up by skipper Mushfiqur Rahim with rookie off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz being the gainer. Pujara hit nine boundaries in his patient 177-ball knock.

Tags: virat kohli, murali vijay, india vs bangladesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Murali Vijay (108) and Virat Kohli (111 not out) punished Bangladesh as India amassed 356 runs on day one of the one-off Test. (Photo: BCCI / AP)

India vs Bangladesh Test: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay tons put India in command

Hundreds from Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay powered India to 356/3 on day one of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
09 Feb 2017 9:00 AM
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

India skipper Virat Kohli crossed 1000 runs in the ongoing home season of Test matches with a ton against Bangladesh.
09 Feb 2017 5:21 PM
Anil Kumble said India will look to build on a highly successful home season when it clashes with Bangladesh. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Ban: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul India’s prime openers, says Anil Kumble

Coach Anil Kumble said Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are India’s prime openers and call to Abhinav Mukund was a back-up plan.
07 Feb 2017 6:57 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ind vs Ban: Bowling on this flat track is a new experience, says Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed conceded that lack of experience became their undoing against a formidable batting line-up like India. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Ban: Worked on leaving deliveries outside off-stump, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said he has curbed the tendency to nibble at deliveries outside off. (Photo: PTI)

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)

Video: Virat Kohli gives a cheeky grin as Bangladesh waste a review against India

Virat Kohli scored an unbeated 111 on the first day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham