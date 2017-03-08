Sports, Cricket

Cricket Australia hits back at Virat Kohli’s ‘outrageous’ comments on DRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 2:51 pm IST
Virat Kohli came close to term Australians cheat after Steve Smith’s sneaky DRS tactics during the Bengaluru Test.
"We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian cricketers who are proudly representing our country," said Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
Bengaluru: After Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith and Australia over their DRS tactics following the conclusion of the Bengaluru Test on Tuesday, Cricket Australia and coach Darren Lehmann have come down heavily on the Indian skipper.

Australian cricket team, who lost the second Test by 75 runs, chasing 188-run target at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is getting heavily criticised after Smith decided to seek inputs from the dressing room while pondering to opt for DRS. Kohli, who was not pleased with Smith’s tactics, had lashed out at Smith and Australia in the press conference, saying: “I saw that two times happening when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well and it has happened twice I have seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation and that’s why the umpire was at him.”

“When he (Smith) turned back, the umpires knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, told match referee also and the umpires that they have been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop,” he said.

“Because there is a line you don’t cross on the cricket field. Sledging and playing against the opponent is different. I don’t want mention the word but that falls under that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field,” said Kohli.

Asked if the word, which he refused to utter, was cheating, Kohli said: “I did not say that you did.”

While Kohli has found a lot of support from the cricket fraternity, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has hit back at Kohli. Sutherland, who was present in Bengaluru during the second Test, said: "I find the allegations questioning the integrity of Steve Smith, the Australian team and the dressing room, outrageous,"

"Steve is an outstanding cricketer and person, and role model to many aspiring cricketers and we have every faith that there was no ill-intent in his actions,” added Sutherland while speaking to cricket.com.au.

"We reject any commentary that suggests our integrity was brought into disrepute or that systemic unfair tactics are used, and stand by Steve and the Australian cricketers who are proudly representing our country," concluded the Cricket Australia CEO.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann reiterated Suthaland’s claims as he threw his weight behind Smith and Co.

"Never, ever, ever," said Lehmann as he refuted Kohli’s claims of Australian players asking for dressing room help while opting for DRS.

"Very surprised to hear that, but it's their opinion. He (Kohli) has his opinion and we have ours, but at the end of the day we play the game the right way,” added Lehmann.

"We've never done any of that, so we'll just get on with the next game," Lehmann signed off.

