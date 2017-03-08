Board vs Board: BCCI backs Kohli after Cricket Australia’s 'outrageous' remark

Mr. (Virat) Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance, said BCCI. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: After Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland termed Virat Kohli's comments on Australia's usage of Decision Review System (DRS) "outrageous", Board of Control for Cricket in India has thrown its weight behind the Indian skipper in the wake of his comments on Steve Smith and Australian cricket team use of the review system.

The Australian cricket team, especially its skipper Smith, came under heavy criticism after he decided to seek inputs from dressing room in order to opt for DRS after being given out as he was trapped before the wickets off Umesh Yadav’s bowling in the second innings of the second India-Australia Test in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BCCI, in its media release said, “BCCI stands by Indian Cricket Team and Captain Virat Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli.”

“Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance,” added the Indian cricket board.

“BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment,” said BCCI.

“BCCI sincerely hopes that the rest of the matches are played in the true spirit of cricket,” concluded BCCI.