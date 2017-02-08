India U-19 team has no money for dinner

Mumbai: In a case of administrative shambles, the India Under-19 squad and their management staff which includes coach Rahul Dravid, have not yet received their daily allowances.

There seem to be a couple of reasons for this situation which has left the players relying on their families for money.

After the Supreme Court removed BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, there is no official signatory to release funds. Secondly, the demonetisation policy has put the cash withdrawal limit at Rs 24,000 per week. According to the Indian Express, sources confirmed that the players were informed about the administrative issue in the BCCI.

An official in the BCCI said the board has faced a lot of hindrance by the weekly cash withdrawal limit. “We have decided that once the series gets over, we will send DA directly to the accounts of players and support staff. Even in BCCI, there are lots of problems, as we don’t have a signatory and we can’t pay anyone,” said the official.

Speaking after assurances of anonymity, a member of the Under-19 squad said, “We are managing somehow. During match-days, one meal is organised by the host association and breakfast is complimentary at the hotel. But the biggest problem is dinner. We are put up in a posh hotel in Mumbai where a sandwich costs over Rs 1,500. Players have no option but to step out for a meal after a tiring day on the field.”

One of them added, “Even if you want to complain, who will you complain to?”